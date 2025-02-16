India Star Ruled Out of Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals; Set To Affect India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Plans

To recover, he will now travel to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment.

As per TOI, in a major setback to Mumbai, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out of the defending champions’ Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha at Jamtha in Nagpur due to left ankle pain. The match is set to begin on Monday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been included in India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad and has instead been named as a “non-traveling reserve,” meaning he will not be with the main team.

Although he participated in Mumbai’s practice session in Nagpur, he appeared uncomfortable while batting in the nets. The injury is an old one that has resurfaced. To recover, he will now travel to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment.

“Jaiswal will now travel to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment of his injury. Jaiswal has been ruled out of the Ranji Trophy semifinals clash as he is suffering from a left ankle pain. He fielded in Mumbai’s practice session today at Nagpur, but looked uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is an old injury which has recurred. He has to leave for the BCCI’s Centre of excellence tomorrow to start his recovery process,” a reliable source said.

Set To Affect India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Plans

Jaiswal, who made his debut against England in the first ODI at Nagpur, was initially included in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. However, when the final squad was announced, Varun Chakravarthy was added, and Jaiswal was left out, being named as a traveling reserve. This meant he was not part of the main squad but could get a chance if an injury occurred.



Now, with him ruled out of the Ranji Trophy semifinal due to ankle pain and heading to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and treatment, India will have to name a new traveling reserve in his place, as the tournament is set to begin in just a few days.

