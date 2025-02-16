CSK Duo, RCB All-Rounder in IPL 2025 Among Big Gainers in TNPL 2025 Auction

In the TNPL 2025 mega auction held in Chennai on Saturday, CSK players Andre Siddarth and Vijay Shankar, along with RCB all rounder Swapnil Singh, were among the biggest gainers.

Andre Siddarth and Vijay Shankar Among Top Picks

Andre Siddarth and Vijay Shankar were among the standout names in the TNPL 2025 mega auction. Siddarth who recently secured a INR 30 lakh IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings was picked up by Lyca Kovai Kings for INR 8.4 lakh.

Vijay Shankar known for his all round abilities triggered a bidding war before Chepauk Super Gillies secured him for INR 18 lakh. Mohammed fetched the highest bid of INR 18.8 lakh joining Salem Spartans while former UAE international Karthik Meiyappan now back in Chennai was bought by Madurai Panthers for INR 9.2 lakh. Washington Sundar expected to miss part of the TNPL due to his Test commitments went to Trichy Grand Cholas for INR 6 lakh.

Swapnil Singh: A Key Addition for Chepauk

Swapnil Singh the left arm spinner who often bowls in the powerplay for RCB was another major signing. Chepauk Super Gillies secured him for INR 10.8 lakh in the TNPL auction. Earlier RCB had used their right to match card to retain him in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 50 lakh. Originally from Uttar Pradesh Swapnil began his domestic career with Baroda before moving to Uttarakhand for more playing opportunities.

Over the years he has developed into a dependable all rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball making him a valuable addition to Chepauk’s squad. Ahead of the TNPL auction several franchises retained key players Dindigul Dragons held onto R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy Lyca Kovai Kings retained Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan while Tiruppur Tamizhans kept Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore.

