Missed Super Over by Inches: Delhi Capitals Steal Win Over Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

In a dramatic game in Vadodara, Delhi Capitals edged Mumbai Indians by the barest of margins off the last ball of the innings to sneak in a win by two wickets in their opening game of WPL 2025.

Needing 10 runs off the last over in the run-chase, Delhi Capitals were brought closer by U19 captain Niki Prasad, who played a gem of a knock. She hit a four off the first ball of the final over to bring the margin closer, but before she got seal the match, Sajana dismissed her off the penultimate ball to leave the game in the balance.

Arundhati Reddy walked out to bat off the final ball with Delhi Capitals needing two runs to win.

The dramatic game had turned on its head with Niki’s dismissal for 35 off 33 balls. All hopes rested on Arundhati Reddy, who managed to get the final ball over the in-field on the off side. The ball was stopped by Harmanpreet Kaur running back from the cover region and an accurate throw to the keeper followed.

Arundhati, racing back to reach the striker’s end, put in a terrific dive to make the crease and the replays confirmed that she had just about grounded her bat by the time the keeper took off the bails.

Delhi Capitals had sealed a win off the last ball to begin their WPL 2025 campaign on a positive note.

The game was in the balance right through after Delhi Capitals put Mumbai Indians in to bat. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet had put on a solid partnership for Mumbai with a 73-run partnership, but the middle-order didn’t quite fire as Annabel Sutherland led a solid bowling effort for Delhi. Mumbai finished on 164/10, going from 129/3 to 168 all out in the space of just over six overs.

In response, Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing for Delhi with an 18-ball 43 but wickets kept tumbling after her dismissal and opening stand with Meg Lanning.

Delhi’s innings was resurrected by Niki, making her WPL debut after the World Cup title win as U19 captain. Sarah Bryce gave her company as Delhi inched closer to the target but Bryce and Shikha Pandey fell in quick succession to leave the onus on Niki to finish the game.

She took Delhi Capitals right to the brink of a win before a wild slog to the leg side went straight to the fielder off the second last ball of the run-chase. Thankfully, Arundhati Reddy stepped in with a timely loft and excellent running between the wickets to finish off the win for Delhi Capitals.

