News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
MIW vs DCW WPL 2025 Super Over Last Ball Delhi Capitals win Mumbai Indians
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Missed Super Over by Inches: Delhi Capitals Steal Win Over Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
MIW vs DCW WPL 2025 Super Over Last Ball Delhi Capitals win Mumbai Indians

In a dramatic game in Vadodara, Delhi Capitals edged Mumbai Indians by the barest of margins off the last ball of the innings to sneak in a win by two wickets in their opening game of WPL 2025.

Needing 10 runs off the last over in the run-chase, Delhi Capitals were brought closer by U19 captain Niki Prasad, who played a gem of a knock. She hit a four off the first ball of the final over to bring the margin closer, but before she got seal the match, Sajana dismissed her off the penultimate ball to leave the game in the balance.

Arundhati Reddy walked out to bat off the final ball with Delhi Capitals needing two runs to win.

Arundhati Reddy helps Delhi Capitals steal game from Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 off last ball

The dramatic game had turned on its head with Niki’s dismissal for 35 off 33 balls. All hopes rested on Arundhati Reddy, who managed to get the final ball over the in-field on the off side. The ball was stopped by Harmanpreet Kaur running back from the cover region and an accurate throw to the keeper followed.

Arundhati, racing back to reach the striker’s end, put in a terrific dive to make the crease and the replays confirmed that she had just about grounded her bat by the time the keeper took off the bails.

Delhi Capitals had sealed a win off the last ball to begin their WPL 2025 campaign on a positive note.

The game was in the balance right through after Delhi Capitals put Mumbai Indians in to bat. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet had put on a solid partnership for Mumbai with a 73-run partnership, but the middle-order didn’t quite fire as Annabel Sutherland led a solid bowling effort for Delhi. Mumbai finished on 164/10, going from 129/3 to 168 all out in the space of just over six overs.

In response, Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing for Delhi with an 18-ball 43 but wickets kept tumbling after her dismissal and opening stand with Meg Lanning.

ALSO READ:

Delhi’s innings was resurrected by Niki, making her WPL debut after the World Cup title win as U19 captain. Sarah Bryce gave her company as Delhi inched closer to the target but Bryce and Shikha Pandey fell in quick succession to leave the onus on Niki to finish the game.

She took Delhi Capitals right to the brink of a win before a wild slog to the leg side went straight to the fielder off the second last ball of the run-chase. Thankfully, Arundhati Reddy stepped in with a timely loft and excellent running between the wickets to finish off the win for Delhi Capitals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arundhati Reddy
Niki Prasad
Women's Premier League
WPL 2025

Related posts

Mumbai Indians robbed zing bails WPL 2025 Delhi Capitals

Were Mumbai Indians Robbed? Fans Furious As Zing Bails Confusion Helps Delhi Capitals Win WPL 2025 Match

11:43 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Richa Ghosh Kanika Ahuja WPL 2025 Royal Challenger Bengaluru

How Richa Ghosh Pulled Off the Highest Run Chase in WPL History for RCB

1:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
4 Best Knocks by RCB Players in Women’s Premier League Ft. WPL 2025 Heist by Richa Ghosh

4 Best Knocks by RCB Players in Women’s Premier League Ft. WPL 2025 Heist by Richa Ghosh

Let’s take a look at the four best knocks by RCB Women in the tournament.
12:58 pm
Sagar Paul
Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Fastest 50s in WPL: Richa Ghosh of RCB Enters the List With Her Whirlwind Knock in WPL 2025 Opener

Let's take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.
11:10 am
Sagar Paul
RCB Shreyanka Patil likely to be ruled out for WPL 2025

Big Blow for RCB as Star All-Rounder Ruled Out of WPL 2025; Sneh Rana Named as Replacement

Former GG bowler joins RCB for INR 30 lakh.
6:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Let’s stick to women’s cricket’- RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s Fitting Response On Sharing Jersey Number With Virat Kohli

The gender-biased question to Mandhana received some flak on the internet.
February 14, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy