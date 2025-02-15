News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Meet Vignesh Puthur: Mumbai Indians’ Latest Mystery Spinner For IPL 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Mumbai Indians have a rich history of unearthing unknown talent. Vignesh Puthur is their latest addition, having signed him for IPL 2025. Get to know the 23-year-old spinner from Kerala. 

The Indian Premier League has given us countless stories of inspiration and pure joy over the years. It has provided a launchpad to domestic players from all over the country and helped them financially as well. Latest story in that list is of Vignesh Puthur, set to don the Mumbai Indians jersey in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. 

The former five-time champions acquired Puthur for INR 30 lakhs in the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 auction. The son of an auto rickshaw driver, Vignesh was on cloud nine after hearing the news. 

“I switched off my TV before the accelerated round of auction began and was preparing to sleep when one of my friends called me and told me that I had been bought by MI. At first, I thought they were trying to play a prank on me. I scrolled the website and saw my name in the Mumbai Indians squad. It was unbelievable,” said Puthur to Times of India.

Vignesh Puthur – Another Gem Of Mumbai Indians Scouts?

Not to mistake him for the left-arm orthodox spinner with a similar name from Tamil Nadu, Vignesh Puthur has not played any senior-level cricket. So what made Mumbai Indians take a punt on him? The answer perhaps lies in his skill set. Left-arm wrist spinners are an extremely rare breed in this sport, so much that you can count the renowned ones on fingers. 

Raised in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, Vignesh made an impression during the inaugural Kerala Cricket League in September. He played three games and picked two wickets but did enough to catch the attention of the MI scouts.

Puthur was then called by the franchise for three trials before the auction, where he made a mark. He bowled to the MI captain Hardik Pandya and others with the head coach Mahela Jayawardene watching closely. 

Earlier in January, he was called as the net bowler for MI Cape Town, where he had the opportunity to pick the brains of Rashid Khan. 

ALSO READ: 

Can Vignesh Puthur Make The Mumbai Indians Starting XI In IPL 2025?

Given Mumbai Indians’ squad it is unlikely that Vignesh Puthur will get a game in the IPL 2025. However, the team likes throwing in surprises at the beginning of the season. IPL also has an Impact Player rule, which gives Puthur an outside chance of getting on the field.

Even if he doesn’t get game-time in the upcoming season, bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya in the nets itself is huge. Rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world and learning from legends in the support staff would help the youngster grow immensely. A stint he will no doubt cherish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
Mumbai Indians
Vignesh Puthur

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians RTM Naman Dhir Flaunts Six-Hitting Skills in IPL 2025 Pre-Season Practice

The five-time IPL winners have already started their pre-season training.
11:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

4 Best New Faces in the Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Let's look at the four best new faces in the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025.
6:04 pm
Sagar Paul
IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Big Update on FREE IPL 2025 Live Streaming; New Guidelines After Jio and Hotstar Merger

A newly launched streaming platform, JioHotstar, will not offer free full-streaming access to the IPL.
5:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.

Concerns Raise for Delhi Capitals (DC) Before IPL 2025! Star Batter Registers Another Low Score To Prolong His Slump

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion.
3:33 pm
Darpan Jain

5 Injury Replacement Players Franchises Will Be Fighting Over Ahead of IPL 2025

The long list of injured players includes Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Rachin Ravindra, Anrich Nortje, and Jacob Bethell.
1:26 pm
Sandip Pawar
Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra before IPL 2025.

CSK Breathe Easy as Star Player Returns to Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 After Freak Accident

Barring New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also breathe easy after hearing the update on Rachin Ravindra.
10:11 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy