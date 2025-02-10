Mumbai Indians To Not Get Majority Stakes in Newly Acquired Hundred Franchise Oval Invincibles

Surrey County, which manages Oval Invincibles, have reaffirmed its intention to retain the controlling stake.

Mumbai Indians, which became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to buy a Hundred franchise (Oval Invincibles) in the recent sales of the English teams, will however, not get to own majority stakes.

It has been understood that Surrey County, which manages Oval Invincibles will be retaining its majority stake while embracing the opportunity to collaborate with a top franchise like the Mumbai Indians.

Their partnership between both the parties will take effect when the team’s ownership transfers from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to the County Club in late 2025.

How much will Mumbai Indians pay?

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a 49% stake in Invincibles, who are the reigning champions of the Men’s Hundred and the most successful team across genders in the tournament’s four-year history. The deal, finalized at a live auction on January 30, is valued the franchise at £123 million.

As a result, RIL is required to invest just over £60 million for its 49% equity stake. This process will be managed through negotiations with RISE Worldwide, a subsidiary of Reliance, which has been selected as the club’s preferred partner from the 2026 season onward.

Speaking after the developments, Oli Slipper, Chair of Surrey CCC, said,

“We said at the outset that we wanted the best partner to ensure that Surrey continue to lead the way in English cricket and in Mumbai Indians that is what we have got. “They share our passion for cricket, they own the biggest and most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians, and we believe this partnership will bring continued success to both Surrey CCC and our Hundred team.

