5 Players Who Can Replace Allah Ghazanfar at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Ft. England Star

The Afghan spinner was ruled out for four months due to a serious back injury

Mumbai Indians were hit with a massive blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that spinner Allah Ghazanfar will be out of action for up to four months due to a serious fracture in his lower spine.

Though it means no returns on the INR 4.8 crore they spent on him in the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai still have a number of quality options from the unsold players list to bring in as his replacement.

Michael Bracewell

The Kiwi allrounder is a great spin option to have in the attack as he has repeatedly proven his effectiveness with his limited chances in the sub-continent. Bracewell has played a total of nine T20s in India and has 10 wickets at an economy of 7.

He also has an impressive economy of 7.7 from 16 matches he has played in Asia, which includes five games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2023. He is also a capable batter in the lower middle-order and has a T20 hundred to his name.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

It’s a strange case that someone like Mujeeb was overlooked by IPL franchises in the auction but he is not the only one to be left in the cold. The Afghan spinner could be a good replacement for compatriot Ghazanfar as he offers a great option with the new ball by drying up runs from one end. From the 13 innings he bowled in the powerplays in the IPL, the 23-year-old has a dot ball percentage of 50.3 and an economy of 7.

Akeal Hosein

The Trinidadian hasn’t got many chances in the IPL, but is a capable spinner who can spell big trouble for batters in subcontinental conditions. Hosein has played in similar conditions in the ILT20 and PSL alongside international matches and has claimed 41 wickets from 46 matches at an economy of 7.6.

He has recently featured for MI Emirates in the ILT20 and played a part in their run into the playoffs.

Adil Rashid

Rashid not being picked up in the IPL auction was bad and if not roped in for the season as a replacement it’s gonna be a loss to the franchises. In England’s recent T20I series against India, Rashid was a stand out as he was the most economical bowler in the side while everyone else was getting carted for boundaries and sixes.

Rashid gave away just 14 and 15 from his full quota of four overs in Chennai and Rajkot respectively. He’s among those rare big name spinners to have played more T20 internationals (18) in India than in the IPL (3). Rashid can help a team across all phases while being more potent in the middle and death overs. Not too late for Mumbai to bring him in.

Dewald Brevis

The 21-year-old no longer has to deal with the burden of the moniker ‘Baby AB’ after proving himself to be a matchwinner for MI Cape Town in the SA20 2025.

Brevis, surprisingly, left unsold in the IPL 2025 proved himself to be a top dog for SA20 champions MICT, scoring 291 runs from 10 innings at a stunning average of 48 and a strike rate of 158. Mumbai Indians will look to bring in the youngster even if there is a miniscule chance to play him in IPL 2025.

