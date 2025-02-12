Mitchell Starc Withdraws from Champions Trophy 2025; Australia Without Big 3 As Steve Smith Leads

Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from Australia’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, leaving the team without its frontline fast bowlers for the tournament in Pakistan and the UAE.

His absence means Australia will be without their famous pace trio—Starc, Pat Cummins (ankle), and Josh Hazlewood—who were key in their ODI World Cup win in India last year. Captaincy duties for the Champions Trophy will now fall to Steve Smith, who recently led Australia to a Test series win in Sri Lanka.

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy 2025?

With Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood out, Australia has called upon a fresh set of fast bowlers. Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, and Ben Dwarshuis will make up the pace attack. Johnson, a left-arm quick, is seen as the closest replacement for Mitchell Starc, while Ellis and Abbott have previous ODI experience.

Starc has stepped away for personal reasons and has requested privacy regarding his decision. He will fly back from Sri Lanka mid-series and is set to miss the ODIs too.

National selector George Bailey acknowledged that losing Starc is a setback but praised his dedication to Australian cricket.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Bailey said. “His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first, should be applauded.”

Bailey also emphasized that Starc’s absence is an opportunity for others to make an impact.

“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign, but it does provide an opportunity for someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

What Australia squad looks like after Mitchell Starc withdrawal

The squad also includes Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short, and Tanveer Sangha, offering flexibility with both bat and ball. Travis Head, fresh off winning the Allan Border Medal, is expected to open the batting, while Josh Inglis and Alex Carey provide wicketkeeping options.

Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign begins on February 22 against England in Lahore. They will also face South Africa and Afghanistan in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final scheduled for March 9.

Australia Group Stage Matches

Feb 22: vs England, Lahore

vs England, Lahore Feb 25: vs South Africa, Rawalpindi

vs South Africa, Rawalpindi Feb 28: vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Despite the setbacks, Bailey remains confident in the squad’s ability to compete.

“The squad has changed significantly over the past month due to some untimely injuries and Stoinis’ retirement,” he said. “The upside is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.”

With Smith leading a reshuffled squad, Australia will be aiming to claim their first Champions Trophy title since 2009.

Australia Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.