Not Jasprit Bumrah, Another Mumbai Indians Star Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

Mumbai Indians’ Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar will be out of action for up to four months, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy, which starts next week in Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Nangyal Kharoti will replace him in the 15-member squad for the tournament.

Ghazanfar Suffers L4 Vertebra Fracture, Out for Four Months

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that Allah Ghazanfar has suffered a serious fracture in his lower spine, specifically in the L4 vertebra. This injury happened during Afghanistan’s most recent Zimbabwean tour. He will therefore be unable to perform for a minimum of four months and will receive treatment while he recovers.

“AM Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis. He sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recently held tour of Zimbabwe, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period,” the ACB wrote in its statement.

Ghazanfar made an excellent start in his international career, having already picked up 21 wickets in 11 ODIs with the best figures of 6/26 and an impressive economy of 4.05. He played a vital role in the series against South Africa which Afghanistan won by 2-1. Surely Afghanistan will miss the services of him in the Champions Trophy 2025, as he was expected to play a key role for them.

Ghazanfar ruled out of IPL 2025

Allah Ghazanfar was signed by the Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 Crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He was expected to be a key player for them alongside Mitchell Santner.

But because of injury, he is not only ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 but also set to miss the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

