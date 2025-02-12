News
Australia’s 16-Wicket Star From Sri Lanka Tests Reported for Suspect Bowling Action
news
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Sagar Paul
A bio-mechanist will evaluate the left arm orthodox spinner's action at the Center of Excellence in Brisbane and report the findings to the International Cricket Council.

Matthew Kuhnemann made an impression during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, but according to recent reports, his bowling technique is being investigated.

In the upcoming three weeks, the left-arm orthodox bowler will be subject to a mandatory examination to determine whether his bowling is legal, as reported by Code Sports. A bio-mechanist will evaluate the left arm orthodox spinner’s action at the Center of Excellence in Brisbane and report the findings to the International Cricket Council.

Australia’s Left-Arm Spin Sensation: Kuhnemann Creates History in Sri Lanka

The 28-year-old took 16 wickets at an average of 17.18, making him Australia’s leading wicket-taker in their 2-0 series victory. He became the most successful left-arm spinner in Sri Lanka as a result. His recent recovery from a fractured and dislocated thumb while playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash made his performance even more remarkable.

The news was said to have surprised Australian officials because Kuhnemann has never had any problems with his bowling action. He has played for Queensland, Tasmania, and the national team in 28 first-class games, four One-Day Internationals, and five Test matches without any issues.

ALSO READ:

Kuhnemann Awaits Testing Outcome, Limited to Domestic Cricket for Now

For now Kuhnemann can play for Tasmania in Sheffield Shield while he waits for the results. However, ICC regulations prohibit him from playing international cricket until he receives clearance.

The rules state that a bowler’s arm may bend up to 15 degrees when the ball is being delivered. Anything more than that is illegal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Cricket
Matthew Kuhnemann
SL vs AUS

