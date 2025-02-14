4 Best New Faces in the Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Let's look at the four best new faces in the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans were excellent during the IPL 2025 auction, where they got the players which they required and covered all the departments.

They have selected some outstanding young players who will be the new faces of the team and are performing well in domestic cricket, in addition to some of the most experienced players in the auction.

Kumar Kushagra

Kumar Kushagra was bought by LSG for INR 65 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024, he scored 208 runs in seven matches at an average of 52.00.

Playing in the middle order, he performed well for his team. In the IPL, he played only four matches for Delhi Capitals last season, but in the upcoming season, he will be playing for Gujarat Titans and will be hoping to make an impact if he gets a chance.

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat was purchased by Gujarat Titans for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Delhi, he scored 192 runs in 8 matches at an average of 48.00 in the SMAT 2024. He then carried his form into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 225 runs in four matches at an average of 225 as he was out only once during the tournament.

In his IPL career so far, he has played 24 matches and scored 318 runs but is yet to deliver his best. With a new franchise in the upcoming season, he will be used as a backup keeper and will have to wait for his opportunity.

Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Haryana, he performed well in the SMAT 2024, scoring 200 runs in seven matches at an average of 40. He continued his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 323 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.14, and in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 358 runs in nine innings.

Nishant has shown that he can score runs consistently and has made a strong case for a place in Gujarat Titans’ playing XI for the upcoming season, but he can also be used as an impact player.

Har pal mein excitement denge hamare Mahipal! 😉



Delighted to have you in blue, Mahipal 💙#AavaDe | #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/U38nPo6qXO — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 24, 2024

Mahipal Lomror

Mahipal Lomror was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh. He hasn’t delivered his best in the IPL so far, scoring 527 runs in 40 matches. However, he has performed well in domestic cricket this season. In the SMAT, he scored 146 runs in seven matches, followed by 438 runs in eight matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He continued his consistent form in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 616 runs in seven matches. For the upcoming season, he might have to sit on the bench but could get an opportunity as an impact player for GT.

