News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BBL 2025-26 draft Siddarth Kaul James Anderson
news

Former SRH, RCB Pacer Among Players Nominated in BBL 2025-26 Draft

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

The former pacer scalped more than 600 wickets across formats.

BBL 2025-26 draft Siddarth Kaul James Anderson

The draft for the highly anticipated Big Bash League is slated to take place on Thursday (June 19). Players who were nominated in the final list of the draft were revealed on Tuesday (June 17). The likes of Siddarth Kaul and James Anderson have also been nominated in the BBL 2025-26 draft. 

The former India pacer announced his retirement in November last year, while Anderson bid adieu to the game after the Lord’s Test against West Indies in July last year. Kaul, who comes from Punjab, has played for India in the white-ball formats and also took part in 88 first-class games, 111 List A games, and 145 T20s. The former pacer scalped more than 600 wickets across formats.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Siddarth Kaul On Cusp Of Making History

Kaul is standing on the edge of creating history if he gets a BBL deal. He can become the first Indian player to take part in the BBL after playing at the international level. Previously, Unmukt Chand made way to the history books as he became the first Indian cricketer to get a BBL deal. Melbourne Renegades roped him in 2021 as Chand shifted his base to the United States after retiring from Indian cricket. Despite guiding the India U-19 team to win the World Cup, he did not get the chance to play for the senior team.

ALSO READ:

“I feel I still have 3-4 years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high, when I was at peak fitness and performing well rather than being asked to go due to fitness or non-performance at some other point. If you see my graph over the past 9-10 years, I’ve been performing really well across formats. So I felt this was a good time to go. Hopefully going forward, whatever opportunities arise, like in county cricket, or Legends League, MLC etc, I’d like to explore them if I get the chance,” Kaul said.

Will James Anderson’s Impressive Stats

The former England pacer James Anderson, who will be turning 43 next month, may become the oldest overseas player in the history of the BBL. Anderson ended his career as one of the greatest bowlers of all time. In the 188 red ball games, he picked up 704 wickets. He also represented England in 194 ODI matches, where he scalped 269 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BBL 2025-26
Big Bash League
Big Bash League 2025-26
England
India
James Anderson
Siddharth Kaul
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

smriti mandhana rcb wipl india women's odi rankings

RCB Star Batter Climbs To Top Of ODI Rankings Ahead Of England Series

The southpaw reclaimed the No.1 spot after nearly six years
3:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

3:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jos Buttler lauds Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill Is A Mix Of These Two Former India Captains, feels Jos Buttler

His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.
2:23 pm
Ashish Satyam
Allan Donald has opened up on what the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final means for him and the nation.

South Africa Legend Crucified for Previous World Cup Heartbreak Opens Up After WTC 2025 Title Win

He has been part of two unfortunate defeats in the World Cups 1992 and 1999.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder Angelo Mathews After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH] 

He will continue to play in the T20Is.
1:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith suffered a finger injury on the third Day of the WTC Final 2025.
1:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.