Former SRH, RCB Pacer Among Players Nominated in BBL 2025-26 Draft

The former pacer scalped more than 600 wickets across formats.

The draft for the highly anticipated Big Bash League is slated to take place on Thursday (June 19). Players who were nominated in the final list of the draft were revealed on Tuesday (June 17). The likes of Siddarth Kaul and James Anderson have also been nominated in the BBL 2025-26 draft.

The former India pacer announced his retirement in November last year, while Anderson bid adieu to the game after the Lord’s Test against West Indies in July last year. Kaul, who comes from Punjab, has played for India in the white-ball formats and also took part in 88 first-class games, 111 List A games, and 145 T20s. The former pacer scalped more than 600 wickets across formats.

Siddarth Kaul On Cusp Of Making History

Kaul is standing on the edge of creating history if he gets a BBL deal. He can become the first Indian player to take part in the BBL after playing at the international level. Previously, Unmukt Chand made way to the history books as he became the first Indian cricketer to get a BBL deal. Melbourne Renegades roped him in 2021 as Chand shifted his base to the United States after retiring from Indian cricket. Despite guiding the India U-19 team to win the World Cup, he did not get the chance to play for the senior team.

ALSO READ:

“I feel I still have 3-4 years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high, when I was at peak fitness and performing well rather than being asked to go due to fitness or non-performance at some other point. If you see my graph over the past 9-10 years, I’ve been performing really well across formats. So I felt this was a good time to go. Hopefully going forward, whatever opportunities arise, like in county cricket, or Legends League, MLC etc, I’d like to explore them if I get the chance,” Kaul said.

Will James Anderson’s Impressive Stats

The former England pacer James Anderson, who will be turning 43 next month, may become the oldest overseas player in the history of the BBL. Anderson ended his career as one of the greatest bowlers of all time. In the 188 red ball games, he picked up 704 wickets. He also represented England in 194 ODI matches, where he scalped 269 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.