News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Allan Donald has opened up on what the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final means for him and the nation.
news

South Africa Legend Crucified for Previous World Cup Heartbreak Opens Up After WTC 2025 Title Win

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

He has been part of two unfortunate defeats in the World Cups 1992 and 1999.

Allan Donald has opened up on what the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final means for him and the nation.

No one understands the pain of defeats in ICC events more than Allan Donald, who is arguably the greatest fast bowler of South Africa. He has been part of two unfortunate defeats in the World Cups 1992 and 1999, as South Africa lost the semifinals in both tournaments.

Donald has opened up on what the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final means for him and the nation. Labelling this moment ‘massive’ on Cricblog, he said that this win has taken away a lot of pain, and that this is a day for the past players.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“To get that over the line shuts the door that’s over 30-odd years old. Or maybe I’ve jumped the years a little bit, but it’s something that’s taken a lot of pain away, as you know. It really is a day for the past players who were involved in the ’99 World Cup and the guys who followed them, will know how close it was to be in the final, but I think we can safely say now that gate is now shut.”

Allan Donald performed brilliantly with the ball in the World Cup 1999, snaring four wickets for 32 runs in his ten-over spell against Australia in the semifinal. But, unfortunately, he was run out in the final over as a part of a miscommunication and lost his bat midway while running towards the striker’s end, eliminating South Africa from the tournament in the most disastrous manner.

WTC 2025 final victory can pave the way for more ICC titles for South Africa

South Africa have always been a competitive side in ICC events and perform consistently. However, they fail to cross the penultimate or final hurdle every time, as visible from their defeats over the years.

ALSO READ:

But that might change after a resounding victory in the WTC 2025 final, where the team showed character and will to overcome challenges. They were put under immense pressure after Australia took a reasonable first-innings lead despite scoring low.

However, South Africa managed to fight back with the bat in the fourth innings and scripted a historic win when they looked set to face another unfortunate defeat. This game will instil ample confidence in the group and help them overcome big-game nerves in future tournaments when the pressure is high.

South Africa will now have the belief that they can win these moments and overcome their past failures. That’s why this WTC 2025 final win will go down as one of the biggest moments in their cricketing history, for it can change their mindset and inspire a generation to come.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Allan Donald
WTC 2025 Final
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Jos Buttler lauds Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill Is A Mix Of These Two Former India Captains: Jos Buttler

His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.
1:52 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder Angelo Mathews After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH] 

He will continue to play in the T20Is.
1:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith suffered a finger injury on the third Day of the WTC Final 2025.
1:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
During the timeout of the IPL 2025 final, Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s mentor and batting coach, was seen giving some advice to Virat Kohli.

‘Whatever He Told Him Didn’t Work’ – Michael Atherton’s Sarcastic Jibe at Dinesh Karthik for Advising Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Final

During the timeout, Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s mentor and batting coach, was seen giving some advice to Virat Kohli.
12:28 pm
Darpan Jain
'Couldn't Understand' - Karun Nair Opens Up on IPL vs Ranji Trophy As Criteria for Test Selection Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

‘Couldn’t Understand’ – Karun Nair Opens Up on IPL vs Ranji Trophy As Criteria for Test Selection

He has made a comeback into India's Test squad after eight long years.
11:32 am
Sreejita Sen
Zia-ul-Haq bowled an unplayable delivery to rattle the stumps of Heinrich Klaasen during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Pakistan Pacer Cleans Up Heinrich Klaasen for a Golden Duck With Unplayable Yorker [WATCH]

It was a perfect yorker from the left-hand pacer to send one of the finest T20 batters back.
11:09 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.