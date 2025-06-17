Shubman Gill Is A Mix Of These Two Former India Captains: Jos Buttler

His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.

One of the greatest batters from England, Jos Buttler, feels that the newly made India captain, Shubman Gill, is a blend of predecessors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. That intensity and calm attitude, Gill has it all. However, the Englishman also stated that the 25-year-old needs to find a balance between his captaincy role and batting.

Shubman Gill is a mix of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Buttler played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under Gill’s captaincy. While taking part in a podcast, ‘For The Love of Cricket’ alongside former England pacer Stuart Broad, Buttler was in awe of the new skipper.

“He’s a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He’s pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it’s] interesting, I feel like on the field he’s got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he’ll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit”, Buttler said .

Talking about Gill’s CV as a skipper, the Punjab-based batter has led the national team in five T20Is, winning four. In the IPL, under the leadership of Gill, the Gujarat Titans have won 14 out of 27 matches so far.

“Kohli [was] that sort of real aggressive [character], really transformed the Indian team, in your face, up for the contest. Rohit [was] a bit on the other side, a bit more laid back, very cool, calm, collected customer, but with that sort of fight. I feel like, from my time knowing Shubman so far, he’ll be a bit in the middle. He’s obviously learned from those two guys… but he’ll be very much his own man”, Buttler added.

ENG vs IND First Test

After the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements, the BCCI appointed Gill as a full-time skipper. His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20. Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain of the Indian team.

For the unversed, this game will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both sides. Recently, South Africa outplayed Australia in the WTC 2023-25 final. The Proteas, riding on Aiden Markram’s century, won the game by five wickets.

