News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jos Buttler lauds Shubman Gill.
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Is A Mix Of These Two Former India Captains: Jos Buttler

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.

Jos Buttler lauds Shubman Gill.

One of the greatest batters from England, Jos Buttler, feels that the newly made India captain, Shubman Gill, is a blend of predecessors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. That intensity and calm attitude, Gill has it all. However, the Englishman also stated that the 25-year-old needs to find a balance between his captaincy role and batting.

Shubman Gill is a mix of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Buttler played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under Gill’s captaincy. While taking part in a podcast, ‘For The Love of Cricket’ alongside former England pacer Stuart Broad, Buttler was in awe of the new skipper.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“He’s a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He’s pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it’s] interesting, I feel like on the field he’s got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he’ll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit”, Buttler said .

ALSO READ:

Talking about Gill’s CV as a skipper, the Punjab-based batter has led the national team in five T20Is, winning four. In the IPL, under the leadership of Gill, the Gujarat Titans have won 14 out of 27 matches so far.

“Kohli [was] that sort of real aggressive [character], really transformed the Indian team, in your face, up for the contest. Rohit [was] a bit on the other side, a bit more laid back, very cool, calm, collected customer, but with that sort of fight. I feel like, from my time knowing Shubman so far, he’ll be a bit in the middle. He’s obviously learned from those two guys… but he’ll be very much his own man”, Buttler added.

ENG vs IND First Test

After the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements, the BCCI appointed Gill as a full-time skipper. His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20. Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain of the Indian team. 

For the unversed, this game will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both sides. Recently, South Africa outplayed Australia in the WTC 2023-25 final. The Proteas, riding on Aiden Markram’s century, won the game by five wickets. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Tests
Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

'Couldn't Understand' - Karun Nair Opens Up on IPL vs Ranji Trophy As Criteria for Test Selection Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

‘Couldn’t Understand’ – Karun Nair Opens Up on IPL vs Ranji Trophy As Criteria for Test Selection

He has made a comeback into India's Test squad after eight long years.
11:32 am
Sreejita Sen
yashasvi jaiswal karun air opening partner sai sudharsan kl Rahul no.4 virat kolli india test team england tour

Left Field Choice Emerges As Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Opening Partner As India Aim To Cover Virat Kohli’s Absence On England Test Tour

India eye to fill up massive void for England Test series after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements.
10:47 am
Aditya Ighe
Despite trying to have players for all roles, Gujarat Titans (GT) focus on getting specific players for specific areas.

Not Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Names THIS Gujarat Titans Star As His Inspiration Ahead of England Tests

Shubman Gill will lead India in Tests for the first time against England
9:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs Mohammed Siraj to Lead Attack Against England

With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs THIS Pacer to Lead Attack Against England

The series will commence on June 20.
9:39 am
Sreejita Sen
We look at three takeaways for the Indian pace attack for the ENG vs IND Test series from the WTC 2025 final.

3 Takeaways for the Indian Pace Attack for ENG vs IND From the WTC 2025 Final

The Indian team, scheduled to play five Tests, must have a close eye on the modus operandi of both sides in the WTC 2025 final.
5:29 pm
Darpan Jain
Sarfaraz Khan India squad for England Test series

‘Little Sad if Your Name Is Sarfaraz Khan’ – Former India Batter Questions Squad Selection Ahead of England Test Series

The first Test will begin on June 20 in Leeds.
5:07 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.