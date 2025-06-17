Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH] 

He will continue to play in the T20Is.

India’s Rohit Sharma has congratulated the veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews on a great Test career. The 38-year-old recently decided to hang up his boots from the longest format of cricket. However, Mathews will continue to represent his nation in the 20-over format till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!” wrote the Sri Lankan player on social media while announcing his Test retirement.

Notably, Rohit also called it a day in Tests last month. He will feature for India only in the ODIs, following his retirement from the 20-over format after the T20 World Cup triumph under his leadership in June 2024.

Angelo Mathews in Tests

The all-rounder made his Test debut in a home match against Pakistan in 2009. He went on to become a stalwart in Sri Lankan cricket. The 38-year-old notched up 8,167 runs, including 16 centuries, in 119 matches of his Test career. He also scalped 33 wickets in the format.

He is also the fourth batter to score the most Test runs at a single venue. Out of his total run tally, 2,206 runs have come at the Galle International Stadium, where he made his debut in the format. Moreover, Mathews is Sri Lanka’s third most successful skipper in Tests. He led the side from 2013 to 2017 and won 13 out of the 34 red-ball matches.

