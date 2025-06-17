News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder Angelo Mathews After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH]
watch

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH] 

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

He will continue to play in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder Angelo Mathews After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH]

India’s Rohit Sharma has congratulated the veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews on a great Test career. The 38-year-old recently decided to hang up his boots from the longest format of cricket. However, Mathews will continue to represent his nation in the 20-over format till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!” wrote the Sri Lankan player on social media while announcing his Test retirement.

Notably, Rohit also called it a day in Tests last month. He will feature for India only in the ODIs, following his retirement from the 20-over format after the T20 World Cup triumph under his leadership in June 2024.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Watch the message by Rohit Sharma for the Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews:

Angelo Mathews in Tests

The all-rounder made his Test debut in a home match against Pakistan in 2009. He went on to become a stalwart in Sri Lankan cricket. The 38-year-old notched up 8,167 runs, including 16 centuries, in 119 matches of his Test career. He also scalped 33 wickets in the format.

He is also the fourth batter to score the most Test runs at a single venue. Out of his total run tally, 2,206 runs have come at the Galle International Stadium, where he made his debut in the format. Moreover, Mathews is Sri Lanka’s third most successful skipper in Tests. He led the side from 2013 to 2017 and won 13 out of the 34 red-ball matches.

ALSO READ:

India to Commence New Era in Tests After Retirement of Rohit Sharma

After the sudden retirements of Rohit and Virat Kohli, India has named a new and young squad for their upcoming Test tour of England. Youngster Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain of India, while Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and batter Sai Sudharsan have earned their maiden call-up for Tests.

Several other youngsters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, have strengthened their place in the squad. Veteran Indian batter Karun Nair has also made a comeback in the team after eight years. The five-match series between England and India will also kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams. The first match will start on June 20 in Leeds.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Angelo Mathews
India
Rohit Sharma
Sri Lanka
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Zia-ul-Haq bowled an unplayable delivery to rattle the stumps of Heinrich Klaasen during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Pakistan Pacer Cleans Up Heinrich Klaasen for a Golden Duck With Unplayable Yorker [WATCH]

It was a perfect yorker from the left-hand pacer to send one of the finest T20 batters back.
11:09 am
Darpan Jain
Jitesh Sharma Recreates Famous IPL 2025 Ramp Shot

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma Recreates Famous IPL 2025 Ramp Shot For RCB, Wins Vidarbha T20 Title With SIX

He ended the match with a six and helped NECO chase the target in just 17.5 overs.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Hits Four Consecutive Sixes For San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2025

[WATCH] Delhi Capitals Batter Hits Four Consecutive Sixes For San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2025

He went on to score 88 runs off 38 balls.
June 15, 2025
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

June 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
tnpl 2025 dindigul dragons vs seichem madurai panthers

[WATCH] Bowler Turns Footballer, Steals a Run Out With His Footwork in TNPL 2025

Siechem Madurai Panthers posted a total of 150/8 in 20 overs
June 14, 2025
Samarnath Soory
watch video south africa lifting wtc 2025 mace temba bavuma trophy shots

[Watch] Video of South Africa Lifting ICC WTC 2025 Title Mace, Temba Bavuma Firing Trophy Shots After Historic Triumph at Lord’s vs Australia

June 14, 2025
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.