all-cricket

Young LSG Opener Stars in Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Final Win

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 23, 2025
2 min read

The Eagle Nashik Titans have managed to clinch the title by beating Rajgad Royals by six wickets.

The sixth edition of the Maharashtra Premier League has just ended with a bang. The Eagle Nashik Titans have managed a handsome victory over the Rajgad Royals to lift the coveted trophy. They finished the game with a splendid six from Atharva Kale, and chased a competitive 190 to end on the winning side by a margin of six wickets.

The Titans ended the group stage on a high too. They finished first in the points table, with 14 points, winning five of their 10 matches. Unfortunately, four of their matches were washed out due to rain. Despite winning just half of the games out of their scheduled 10, they managed to clinch the first position and eventually lift the trophy.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

ALSO READ:

Arshin Kulkarni – The New Hero of Maharashtra Premier League

The hero of the chase was Arshin Kulkarni. The youngster racked up 77 runs in just 53 deliveries to help the Titans lift the title. The champions won the toss, and put the Royals in to bat. The runners-up managed to build a competitive total of 190/4, on the back of a stunning knock from Siddhesh Veer. He scored 99* runs from just 59 deliveries. In reply, the Titans were clinical in their chase. Apart from Kulkarni’s 77, Atharva Kale and Ranjit Nikam stood up beautifully to finish proceedings, ending with scores of 23* and 31* respectively.

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) youngster has shown some promise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Though he didn’t get to feature in a game this season, he has impressed the likes of Justin Langer with his strokeplay. He was one of the players that the franchise opted for, in the recently concluded season. This title will be another feather in his cap, and will only make him more confident going ahead.

