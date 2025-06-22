Not The Ahmedabad Crash, England, India Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 3 For This Reason

On Days 1 and 2, the England and India players were wearing black armbands to honour the loss of lives following the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. The custom continued on Day, albeit for another reason.

England, India Players Pay Tribute to Former Cricketer, David ‘Syd’ Lawrence

All the players on the field donned black armbands and observed a minute’s applause for David Lawrence, affectionately known as Syd. The former fast bowler from England passed away on Sunday at the age of 61. The Gloucester-born was the first Black cricketer to represent England. He had been battling motor neurone disease (MND) for the past year.

“Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment’s applause before the start of play on Day 3,” the BCCI said in a statement.

MND is a progressive neurological disorder that damages the brain and nerves, leading to muscle weakness. Currently, there is no known cure for the condition. In his effort to raise awareness about MND, Lawrence authored a book titled Syd’s Voice and actively supported charitable initiatives aimed at helping fellow patients.

The Gloucestershire legend claimed 515 wickets in 185 First-Class matches, along with 155 wickets in 113 List A appearances. From 1988 to 1992, he represented England in five Test matches and took 18 wickets. Playing in his only ODI appearance against the West Indies, he took four wickets at Lord’s.

Renowned for his raw pace, Lawrence was considered one of the fastest bowlers of his era. Unfortunately, his promising international career was cut short by a severe knee injury sustained during a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington in 1992. He picked up one wicket in 27 overs and made six runs in the first innings. In the second innings, he could bowl only 13 balls before departing from the cricket field for the last time.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.