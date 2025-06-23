News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account
all-cricket

Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

Unmukt Chand signed a contract with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2024.

Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account

We are almost halfway through the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, and it just gets more exciting each day. The Los Angeles Knight Riders have finally managed to put the first points on the board, credit to Unmukt Chand. They managed to beat the Seattle Orcas. The Orcas are reeling at the bottom of the table, and are yet to win a single game in four appearances. 

The Seattle Orcas won the toss and chose to bat first. Aaron Jones starred with 44 in 36 balls, and the Orcas were just able to get to an average total of 177/6. For the Knights, all-rounder Andre Russell had a big impact with the ball. The West Indian managed to scalp three wickets, giving away just 30 runs in his quota of four overs. His teammate from the island country, Jason Holder, also managed to take a wicket, conceding 34 runs. In reply, it was Unmukt Chand’s heroics that got the Knight Riders over the line. The Indian opener went on to score an unbeaten 86 from just 58 deliveries with 10 boundaries and four sixes. He played at a strike rate of 148.27, taking his team home comfortably. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

ALSO READ:

Unmukt Chand in MLC 

The Indian Under-19 World Cup-winning captain has scored a total of 161 runs in four matches this season. Not just this, he is also the top run-scorer for his team this season. Averaging at 53.67 in the 2025 edition of the tournament, Chand has recorded a highest score of 86* with two immaculate fifties in the league stage so far. His tally of two fifties is the joint-most in the league currently. He sits on top with the likes of Finn Allen, Mitchell Owen, Monank Patel, and Quinton de Kock. His inning of 86* against the Orcas recently saw him hit 10 boundaries, which is the most by any batter in an inning in this edition. 

He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at the age of 17 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Later, he also represented the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians, lifting the title with the latter in 2015. In January 2021, his career took a major turn as he decided to shift base to the USA, joining the Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC). He ended up topping the run charts in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Currently, he represents the sister franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2024. 

His contributions at the opening spot have been vital for the franchise. They will hope he can continue his form if the Knight Riders qualify this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Los angeles knight riders
Major League Cricket
MLC 2025
Seattle Orcas
Unmukt Chand
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Young LSG Opener Stars in Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Final Win

The Eagle Nashik Titans have managed to clinch the title by beating Rajgad Royals by six wickets.
12:54 am
Amogh Bodas
Ben Stokes' Ploy to Dismiss Debutant Sai Sudharsan in the Second Innings of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ben Stokes’ Ploy to Dismiss Debutant Sai Sudharsan in the Second Innings of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

India are 96 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand in the first Test.
11:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
6 Fours, 17 Sixes: CSK Star Rocks T20 Blast 2025 With Sensational Six-Hitting Skills

6 Fours, 17 Sixes: CSK Star Rocks T20 Blast 2025 With Sensational Six-Hitting Skills

Hampshire stand sixth in their respective table, having won three out of eight games so far.
June 21, 2025
Amogh Bodas
BBL 2025-26 draft Siddarth Kaul James Anderson

Former SRH, RCB Pacer Among Players Nominated in BBL 2025-26 Draft

Both players are on the verge of making history if they are selected for the BBL 2025-26.
June 17, 2025
Ashish Satyam
Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle?

Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle? 

Bangladesh will begin their next World Test Championship cycle against Sri Lanka on June 17.
June 19, 2025
Amogh Bodas
South Africa All-rounder Delano Potgeiter Replaces Punjab Kings Star Azmatullah Omarzai at Mumbai Indians New York MLC 2025

Mumbai Indians MLC Franchise Ropes In South Africa All-rounder To Replace Punjab Kings Star

Mumbai Indians New York will play their next game against the Seattle Orcas on June 19.
June 16, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.