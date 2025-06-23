Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account

Unmukt Chand signed a contract with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2024.

We are almost halfway through the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, and it just gets more exciting each day. The Los Angeles Knight Riders have finally managed to put the first points on the board, credit to Unmukt Chand. They managed to beat the Seattle Orcas. The Orcas are reeling at the bottom of the table, and are yet to win a single game in four appearances.

The Seattle Orcas won the toss and chose to bat first. Aaron Jones starred with 44 in 36 balls, and the Orcas were just able to get to an average total of 177/6. For the Knights, all-rounder Andre Russell had a big impact with the ball. The West Indian managed to scalp three wickets, giving away just 30 runs in his quota of four overs. His teammate from the island country, Jason Holder, also managed to take a wicket, conceding 34 runs. In reply, it was Unmukt Chand’s heroics that got the Knight Riders over the line. The Indian opener went on to score an unbeaten 86 from just 58 deliveries with 10 boundaries and four sixes. He played at a strike rate of 148.27, taking his team home comfortably.

ALSO READ:

Unmukt Chand in MLC

The Indian Under-19 World Cup-winning captain has scored a total of 161 runs in four matches this season. Not just this, he is also the top run-scorer for his team this season. Averaging at 53.67 in the 2025 edition of the tournament, Chand has recorded a highest score of 86* with two immaculate fifties in the league stage so far. His tally of two fifties is the joint-most in the league currently. He sits on top with the likes of Finn Allen, Mitchell Owen, Monank Patel, and Quinton de Kock. His inning of 86* against the Orcas recently saw him hit 10 boundaries, which is the most by any batter in an inning in this edition.

He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at the age of 17 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Later, he also represented the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians, lifting the title with the latter in 2015. In January 2021, his career took a major turn as he decided to shift base to the USA, joining the Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC). He ended up topping the run charts in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Currently, he represents the sister franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2024.

His contributions at the opening spot have been vital for the franchise. They will hope he can continue his form if the Knight Riders qualify this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.