Rishabh Pant Under ICC Scanner After Heated Argument With On-Field Umpire During ENG vs IND 1st Test

India’s vice-captain finds himself at the centre of controversy.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant could face potential ICC sanctions after showing frustration over an umpire’s call. On Day 3 of the England vs India first Test at Headingley, the wicketkeeper-batter threw the ball on the ground after the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney denied his ball change request.

The drama unfolded after the penultimate delivery of the 61st over when Mohammed Siraj was smashed for a boundary by Harry Brook. Displaying his ability to access every corner of the field, Brook attempted a ramp shot over the slips and was rewarded with a four. This led to India’s vice-captain’s animated chat and subsequent actions that could breach multiple ICC Code of Conduct regulations. Despite Gaffaney’s examination with a ball gauge indicating no issues, Pant persisted in his appeal for a ball change. Eventually, he flung the ball to the turf and walked away to his position. He was booed by the Headingley crowd for his act.

Rishabh Pant Potentially Breaches The ICC Code of Conduct

Pant’s actions potentially violate two articles of the ICC Code of Conduct. First, Article 2.8, which states that dissent at an umpire’s decision could be classified as either a Level 1 or Level 2 offence for showing excessive disappointment and engaging in prolonged discussion about the decision. The second possible violation falls under Article 2.9, which doesn’t permit “throwing a ball at or near an umpire in an inappropriate manner.” This offence also carries potential Level 1 and Level 2 sanctions.

The 26-year-old’s sanction depends on the ICC’s response. Match referee Chris Broad will review the incident and any formal charges.

ALSO READ

Mixed Reactions from the Commentary Box

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, commenting on the incident, stated, “When you start wanting to change the ball every now and then, it’s a clear indication that nothing’s happening. We want something to happen. And that was frustration from Pant.”

Englishmen Mark Butcher, co-commentator, responded, “I’m not sure there was any need for that. (We) know that he’s a showman and part of that is probably in order to get a reaction from the crowd, but I’m not sure Paul Reiffel appreciated it very much.”

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 Highlights

The game is finely poised at stumps on Day 3 and hangs in the balance. The day started with a decent partnership between Brook and captain Ben Stokes. Brook batted exceptionally well on his way to 99 before finding deep backwards square-leg with a top edge. Contributions from wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, and Brydon Carse propelled England. However, the bowlers dismissed them just six runs short of India’s first-innings total.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took his 12th fifer away from home, joining Kapil Dev in the process. India lost their first innings’ centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan’s 66-run stand gave India a solid start. The visitors are in a 96-run lead with eight wickets in hand.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.