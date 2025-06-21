6 Fours, 17 Sixes: CSK Star Rocks T20 Blast 2025 With Sensational Six-Hitting Skills

Hampshire stand sixth in their respective table, having won three out of eight games so far.

The Vitality T20 Blast is starting to get intense, and things are starting to heat up in the tournament. Teams like Northamptonshire and Somerset are leading the charts in their respective groups, whereas Yorkshire and Essex need to find some immediate motivation to lift themselves. The tournament is scheduled to host its Final game in the month of September 2025. However, Dewald Brevis, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, is having a superb season for Hampshire.

Hampshire stands sixth in the South group, having won just three of their right league games until now. Two of their next three games are with Sussex and Somerset, two teams placed in the top three of the table. Hence, Hampshire will hope for a quick turnaround in fortunes. To make matters worse for Hampshire, Dewald Brevis will now make way to join South Africa’s Test squad for their next assignment.

Dewald Brevis – The CSK Pinch Hitter

The young CSK star knows no two ways with the bat. In just six innings in the Vitality T20 Blast this season, Brevis has hit 17 sixes. This is the most sixes hit by any batter this season. Mind you, the batter with the second-most sixes after Brevis has taken an inning more than the latter to get to the feat. This speaks high volumes about the kind of power Brevis possesses when it comes to hitting the ball hard.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Brevis wasn’t in the best of his form throughout the season. Throughout six games, he managed to score 225 runs, with a highest score of 57. Despite getting dismissed early in a few games, the management backed him, knowing what he brings to the table. Brevis departing from the Hampshire setup to focus on his international duties will be a huge setback for the franchise.

