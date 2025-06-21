'BCCI Sent Him To...': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in his first match on England soil.

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit a brilliant century against England on the opening day of the first Test in Leeds. His childhood coach Jwala Singh has revealed how the opener overcame the challenges to notch up a terrific ton in his first match on England soil.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Childhood Coach Speaks

The southpaw’s coach revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent him to England ahead of the squad for more preparation. The coach emphasised the psychological toughness of the opener and stated that he expects at least two more centuries from him on this tour of England.

“I’ve known him since he was 12. He’s mentally strong and always works on his game. The BCCI sent him to England early for more practice. I think he’ll score at least two more centuries here,” he opined in an interview with NDTV.

Moreover, his coach revealed that he had expected two more centuries from Jaiswal in his maiden Australia tour. Though the batter couldn’t manage to achieve that feat, his childhood coach is confident about him claiming the milestone this time around.

Notably, Jaiswal put up a stunning 101-run knock at the Headingley Stadium while battling cramps in his hand. Previously, he also notched up 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies and 161 against Australia in Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in Tests

Since making his Test debut in 2023, the opener has notched up a remarkable 1,899 runs in 37 innings, including five centuries. This tally also features two consecutive double-hundreds (209 and 214*) against England in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, respectively, in February 2024.

With 12 over-boundaries, the southpaw also holds the record for most sixes in a Test innings. He also achieved this feat against England in the third Test of the five-match home series in Rajkot, on his way to notch up an unbeaten 214.

However, a sublime ton from Jaiswal, followed by two more centuries from the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill (147) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134), have powered India to a huge total of 471 in the first innings. Gill and Co. will look to capitalise on England’s batting lineup early in the innings with a fiery pace unit spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

