News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read

Karun Nair was dismissed for a four-ball duck during the first England vs India Test.

[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

England’s Ollie Pope took an outstanding catch to dismiss India batter Karun Nair for a duck on Day two of the first Test between the two teams at Headingley on Saturday.

How Karun Nair was dismissed

It was a full length outswinger wide of off stump from Ben Stokes and Karun Nair went for a cover drive. However, Ollie Pope at short cover was very well aware of the situation and put up a diving effort to complete the catch.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket

Karun Nair is playing his first Test for India in eight years, having last played in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala. He was picked in the India squad for the Tests against England in the aftermath of some fine performances in domestic cricket. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, the 33-year-old aggregated 863 runs from 16 innings at an average of 53.93 for Vidarbha.

This included four centuries and two half-centuries. In the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair finished as the top run-getter in the tournament with 779 runs from eight innings. He registered a mind-blowing average of 389.50 and slammed five centuries and one fifty.

ALSO READ:

More recently, Karun Nair scored a double century in the first innings of the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions i Canterbury. He finished the two-match series with 259 runs at an average of 86.33. However, the right-handed batter was not able to replicate that kind of form in the first innings against England as his stint at the crease lasted just four deliveries.

At lunch on the second day, India were 454/7 with the visitors having lost Shardul Thakur just before the end of the first session.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
Karun Nair
Ollie Pope
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'BCCI Sent Him To...': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘BCCI Sent Him To…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in his first match on England soil.
6:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.

Former England Skipper Picks Virat Kohli’s 2021 Lord’s Speech as Favourite India-England Moment

Former England Captain Picks Lords speech of Virat Kohli in 2021 as his memorable moment in India-England Test
6:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rishabh Pant brought out his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.
5:42 pm
Darpan Jain
Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Record, Becomes Most Successful Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests with Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Record, Becomes Most Successful Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests with Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant registered his seventh Test century.
5:43 pm
Amogh Bodas
wasnt-concerned-at-all-former-india-captain sourav ganguly-on-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohlis-test-retirement

‘Wasn’t Concerned At All…’ – Former India Captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their retirements from Test cricket in May.
4:25 pm
Vishnu PN
It’s amazing how Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps ticking all the tough boxes one after another, that too with authority and panache.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Adapts to English Conditions With Authority and Panache

It’s amazing how Jaiswal keeps ticking all the tough boxes one after another, that too with authority and panache.
4:14 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.