[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

Karun Nair was dismissed for a four-ball duck during the first England vs India Test.

England’s Ollie Pope took an outstanding catch to dismiss India batter Karun Nair for a duck on Day two of the first Test between the two teams at Headingley on Saturday.

How Karun Nair was dismissed

It was a full length outswinger wide of off stump from Ben Stokes and Karun Nair went for a cover drive. However, Ollie Pope at short cover was very well aware of the situation and put up a diving effort to complete the catch.

Ollie Pope… that is OUTSTANDING! 🔥



A flying catch to his left means Karun Nair departs for a duck.



🇮🇳 4️⃣4️⃣7️⃣-5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Vlaugc7Bm3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 21, 2025

Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket

Karun Nair is playing his first Test for India in eight years, having last played in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala. He was picked in the India squad for the Tests against England in the aftermath of some fine performances in domestic cricket. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, the 33-year-old aggregated 863 runs from 16 innings at an average of 53.93 for Vidarbha.

This included four centuries and two half-centuries. In the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair finished as the top run-getter in the tournament with 779 runs from eight innings. He registered a mind-blowing average of 389.50 and slammed five centuries and one fifty.

ALSO READ:

More recently, Karun Nair scored a double century in the first innings of the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions i Canterbury. He finished the two-match series with 259 runs at an average of 86.33. However, the right-handed batter was not able to replicate that kind of form in the first innings against England as his stint at the crease lasted just four deliveries.

At lunch on the second day, India were 454/7 with the visitors having lost Shardul Thakur just before the end of the first session.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.