4 Best Players Among New Faces in Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad For IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have gone through a rut for the last 10 years having failed to make the playoffs in the Indian Premier League. However, the franchise has always recruited young talent since the inception of the IPL in 2008. From Mandeep Singh to Arshdeep Singh, they have laid a heavy emphasis on youth players who either went on to become regulars for their domestic teams or made waves in the international arena.

PBKS have once again put their faith in young players by retaining Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the auction. However, they made some smart investments in more youngsters in the November auction. Here are few of the new faces who could have a breakout season with Punjab Kings.

Harnoor Singh Pannu

The youngster has had a stunning 2024 Sher E Punjab T20 Trophy scoring a total of 578 runs from 12 matches which included six fifties and an average of 58 as BLV Blasters lifted the title.

The youngster, who had made his First-Class and T20 debuts for Punjab in 2022, was brought back in to the squad for 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and played one game against Meghalaya. Harnoor can clear the ropes with ease against pacers and is a good fit for top-order positions if PBKS decide to give him a chance.

Pyla Avinash

Pyla Avinash was earmarked by Andhra as an upcoming talent in 2022 when he was picked in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he didn’t play a game in the edition and had to wait for two more years. In order to get that, the 24-year-old had to ply his trade in the Andhra Premier League scoring a hundred for Bezawada Tigers in the 2024 edition.

He impressed in his debut SMAT match against a strong Maharashtra bowling unit by scoring 55 off 39 balls.

Priyansh Arya

The youngster has been in superb scoring touch for Delhi as his total of 325 runs from nine innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 176 helped them in a big way to reach the SMAT 2024 semifinal. His knock of 102 off just 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh was the highlight of the tournament as Arya clobbered 10 massive sixes and five boundaries that helped Delhi to win by 47 runs.

Even before that happened, Arya became talk of the town in Delhi Premier League when he smashed six sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz which propelled his side to a total of 308/5 in 20 overs.

Suryansh Shedge

The limelight is clearly on this Mumbai youngster who had led the domestic side to the SMAT 2024 title with superb finishes in knockout matches, including a stunning 36 not out off 15 balls in the summit clash against Madhya Pradesh.

His overall runs in the tournament might read just 131 from nine matches but he remained not out six times and has a staggering 252 strike rate. He has also been consistent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scoring 85 runs in the lower order and claiming five wickets from seven matches.

