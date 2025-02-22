Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 recruit helps Australia record highest run-chase in ICC tournament with a blazing 120* off 86 in Champions Trophy 2025

His innings comprised eight boundaries and six maximums.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 2.6 crores during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, gave a sheer testament to his explosive hitting prowess with a scintillating century during the AUS vs ENG game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Inglis registered an unbeaten match-winning knock of 120* off 86 balls, comprising eight boundaries and six maximums.

In the process, he helped the Aussies record the highest-ever successful run-chase in an ICC event in history as they chased down a massive target of 352 set by England.

Inglis also made a strong case for a spot in the PBKS playing XI for IPL 2025 and it will be extremely difficult now to keep him out after today’s knock.

Josh Inglis saves Australia after early scare

Speaking about the match, Australia faltered early in their chase, losing key wickets of Travis Head and Steve Smith in the first five overs. Although Matt Short and Marnus Labuschagne managed to revive the innings with a 95-run stand for the third wicket, the duo perished, failing to convert their knocks into a big score.

The Aussies needed someone to take on the onus and bat deep to see them over the finishing line. Walking in at No.5, Inglis shouldered the responsibility and did so in an emphatic fashion by remaining unbeaten and propelling Australia to a win.

Earlier, for England, Ben Duckett shattered records to register the highest-ever individual score in Champions Trophy history. Duckett became the first cricketer in the tournament’s history to score over 150, managing 165 off 143 balls.

Duckett’s heroics however went in vain as Inglis ensured Australia chased down the target comfortably in the end to register a win by 5 wickets and 15 balls remaining.

