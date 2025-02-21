News
Pat Cummins has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 conclusion due to an ankle injury.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 21, 2025

Will Pat Cummins Play IPL 2025? Availability of Sunrisers Hyderabad Skipper REVEALED

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He had a left ankle niggle which was exacerbated in the Sydney Test as the Aussie captain bowled through pain to guide his team to a memorable series win.

Pat Cummins has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 conclusion due to an ankle injury. He had a left ankle niggle which was exacerbated in the Sydney Test as the Aussie captain bowled through pain to guide his team to a memorable series win.

However, the injury became severe enough to keep him out of action for long, including the Champions Trophy 2025. He would always miss the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as he and his wife waited for their second child, Edi, who arrived during the first Test.

The latest update on him is that Cummins is targeting his return date in IPL 2025 when he will captain Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He stated that his ankle is slowly healing, and he has been working in the gym and rehab to get fit and return to the park.

“The ankle is starting to come good. It’s a funny one – it’s not like a hamstring, where you need six weeks (to recover). It’s one of those ones where it really just needs a bit (more) rest to settle down. I’ve been doing loads of rehab in the gym and trying to build back up slowly.”

Pat Cummins to play a crucial role for Australia in WTC 2025 final

Pat Cummins will return to competitive cricket in IPL 2025 with an eye on the World Test Championship 2025 final. Australia will face South Africa in the summit clash at the iconic Lord’s later in the year.

Cummins is the leader of Australia’s pace attack and will play a crucial role if Australia should retain the title. Hence, IPL 2025 will be vital for him to get into the match groove and check whether he can sustain for longer periods.

“It’s four overs in T20s. So physically, it’s quite a nice build-up for the World Test Championship final and then the Test matches after that. That’s the aim at this stage – start bowling over the next week or so, building up, and should be right for IPL.”

Australia also miss Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and hope to get them fully fit for the WTC 2025 final. They will also bank on the IPL to get some much-needed match practice and get into the bowling rhythm.

Australia
IPL 2025
Pat Cummins
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

