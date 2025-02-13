Champions Trophy 2025: Chance For KKR Pacer to Carve His Own Niche Without Mitchell Starc

Australia were hit with a truckload of absence ahead of the Champions Trophy. Among the top players, it is the unavailability of pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc that left a big void in their pace arsenal.

While Cummins and Hazlewood were nursing injuries, Starc withdrew from the showpiece event due to personal reasons despite playing a huge role in the Test series in Sri Lanka.

Starc has been instrumental in Australia winning the 2015 and 2023 World Cup having claimed a stunning total of 65 wickets from 28 matches and also six scalps in the last two editions of Champions Trophy from four matches.

Spencer Johnson recognises Mitchell Starc comparisons

Australia have decided to bring in the left-arm pace of Spencer Johnson, who has been in the waiting list for the last few years and touted as Starc’s successor.

The tall pacer impressed in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, getting the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis for single-digit scores with the new ball.

Johnson knows that his bowling style and build has drawn comparisons from Starc, but there is a long way to go before he becomes a core member in the Australian set-up.

“It’s obviously something I’ve pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him. There were a few nerves there, and obviously big shoes to fill. I think I am better for the run, it’s only my third ODI, hopefully a few more and I’ll be able to replicate some of the stuff he’s done,” Johnson said after the first ODI in Colombo.

Sri Lanka, despite losing five wickets for 55 runs, posted a total of 214 thanks to a brilliant 127 from captain Charith Asalanka and then won the game by 49 runs after Mahesh Theekshana (4-40), Dunith Wellalage (2-33) and Asitha Fernando (2-23) shot down Australia for 165.

Australia gear up for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Johnson felt that the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is not the same type which they might get in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

“I think this wicket is not what we’re going to get over in Pakistan. It was nice to bowl on early with the new ball, and there was a bit of nip and carry. But (Pakistan) will be different to what we got here, potentially a bit flatter,” Johnson said.

Despite his little international experience in the 50-over format, Johnson has played at the highest level in T20s having featured in the Indian Premier League, Vitality Blast and Big Bash League.

“Obviously four overs versus 10 overs is a little bit different, but the way I sequence my overs is pretty similar. I feel like I’m ready to play for Australia and I’ve had a little bit of a taste in T20 cricket and now a couple of ODIs. So heading to Pakistan it’s exciting and I’m ready to go,” Johnson said.

Australia will face Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Friday in Colombo before flying to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

