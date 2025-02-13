‘Why Would You Want To Have Top Five As Right-Handers?’: Gambhir Defends Left-Right Combination, Justifies Star Player Promotion

Gambhir emphasizes the importance of left-right batting combinations over fixed positions or stats.

India secured a commanding 3-0 series win over England, but an unexpected batting order decision drew attention. It seemed to reflect coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for right-left batting combinations.

In two chases, Axar Patel was sent ahead in the order, which reduced KL Rahul’s role. This move was criticized by commentators, but it wasn’t a reflection of Rahul’s batting abilities.

Speaking at the press conference, Gautam Gambhir defended the decision to promote Axar Patel in the batting order, emphasizing that cricket should be played with a strategic mindset rather than sticking to a fixed order. He pointed out that the game is about creating the most impact rather than focusing on traditional batting positions.

By sending Axar ahead, the team was utilizing the advantage of having a quality left-handed batter in the middle, which could disrupt the opposition’s plans. Gambhir suggested that if such an option is available, it makes sense to use it rather than rigidly following a set lineup.

“That’s the way cricket is meant to be played,” Gambhir said of Axar’s promotion. “I know a lot of people talk about it, but that’s the way we got to play the game, and that’s the way cricket should be played. It’s not about the batting order, it’s about who can create what impact. And it’s about just if you have the option of putting a quality left-hand batter in the middle; why won’t you do that?,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir Backs Left-Right Batting Strategy

Gambhir emphasizes the importance of left-right batting combinations over fixed positions or stats. He questions having all right-handers in the top five when Axar Patel can add balance and impact. Axar delivered in both games he played up the order, and despite criticism, Gambhir insists this approach will continue.

“Why would you want to have top five as right-handers? We don’t look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. And Axar has done fabulously well. Both the games [in which] he got the opportunity, he delivered for us. I know there will always be talk – there will always be people talking about it – but I think that’s the way we want to go in future as well,” he added.

Gambhir Confirms KL Rahul as India’s First-Choice Keeper

Gautam Gambhir makes it clear that KL Rahul is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper at the moment and has performed admirably in that position. When asked about Rishabh Pant’s chances, he acknowledges Pant’s presence in the squad but says it’s impossible to play both wicketkeepers due to the team’s balance.

He emphasizes that Pant should be prepared for any opportunity, but Rahul will continue to be the starting wicketkeeper for the time being.

“At the moment, KL is a No.1 wicketkeeper for us, and he’s delivered for us,” Gambhir said when asked about Rishabh Pant’s chances. “And see, when you’ve got two wicketkeepers in this squad, you can’t play both the wicketkeepers with the kind of quality we’ve got. Hopefully, whenever he gets that opportunity, he should be ready for it. That’s all I can say at the moment. Right now, KL is the one who’s going to start,” he stated.

