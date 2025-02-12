News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Gujarat Titans get new owner
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 12, 2025

IPL Winning Franchise Gets New Owner From IPL 2025; Acquires 67% Stake at a Valuation of INR 7800 Crores

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The original owners will retain the minority stake.

Gujarat Titans get new owner

Indian Premier League (IPL) winners in the 2022 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) will now have a new owner from the upcoming IPL 2025 season. It has now been confirmed that the Torrent Group, a Ahmedabad-based diversified conglomerate has acquired a 67% stake in the franchise.

On the other hand, according to the deal, GT’s original owners CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd) will retain a minority stake of 33 per cent.

Speaking after the developments, Jinal Mehta, Director of Torrent Group said,

“It is a matter of great pride for us to welcome Gujarat Titans and millions of its passionate fans into the Torrent Group. As sports continues to gain prominence in India, Torrent sees great potential in this rapidly growing sector. With the acquisition of a majority stake in the Gujarat Titans, we are excited to have the opportunity to elevate our fan experience and unlock new growth avenues in the years to come”.

ALSO READ:

New deal valued at a staggering 7800 crores

While CVC had paid INR 5,625 crore in 2021 to buy Gujarat Titans, the valuation of the new deal has not been disclosed but it is believed to be at 7800 crore, Cricbuzz reported.

GT made a resounding debut in 20222 and went on to win the title in their maiden IPL season under the captaincy of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. 

They qualified for the final a second consecutive time in IPL 2023 as well but finished runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. In their third season, however, the team saw Pandya moving back to his old franchise Mumbai Indians where he was made the captain.

It affected Gujarat Titans in their results as they lost their way in the league phase and finished eighth with five wins and seven losses under new skipper Shubman Gill.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.
7:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

5 Players Who Can Replace Mitchell Starc at Delhi Capitals if He’s Out of IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Duo

Starc opted out of the Champions Trophy for personal reasons and has asked for privacy.
1:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024

5 Players Who Can Replace Allah Ghazanfar at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Ft. England Star

The Afghan spinner was ruled out for four months due to a serious back injury
12:08 pm
Samarnath Soory

5 Players Mumbai Indians Can Pick as Jasprit Bumrah Replacement For IPL 2025

9:45 am
Prasenjiit Dey
Sanju Samson

3 Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson Misses Games during IPL 2025 After Finger Surgery

Sanju will require time to regain peak fitness, which will be a pressing concern for the Royals.
8:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Star Undergoes Finger Surgery, in Race Against Time for IPL 2025

The Royals will sweat over his availability with only a little more than a month left to go.
11:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy