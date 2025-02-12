News
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Major Headache for England; Explosive Batter Joins Long List of Injuries Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The English batter was limping.

England faced a massive blow during the third and final ODI against India on February 12 at Ahmedabad. Chasing 357, Ben Duckett opened for England while suffering from a groin injury. 

The southpaw was off to a blazing start but he was limping during his short stay. Duckett struck eight fours while amassing 34 runs off 22 balls before falling to Arshdeep Singh in the seventh over. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Champions Trophy 2025
England
IND vs ENG

