Major Headache for England; Explosive Batter Joins Long List of Injuries Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The English batter was limping.

England faced a massive blow during the third and final ODI against India on February 12 at Ahmedabad. Chasing 357, Ben Duckett opened for England while suffering from a groin injury.

The southpaw was off to a blazing start but he was limping during his short stay. Duckett struck eight fours while amassing 34 runs off 22 balls before falling to Arshdeep Singh in the seventh over.

Ben Duckett the latest England player to pick up an injury. He's got an injury to the left thigh, and has slogged his way to 33 off 18. Bethell out, Smith not played, Carse (toe), Overton (hamstring) all got injuries. Archer rested, but had a cut hand during the T20s — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 12, 2025

