4 Players Who Can Replace Jacob Bethell in the England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Recruit

Tom Banton has been called up to replace Jacob Bethell for the dead rubber vs India on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

England’s Jacob Bethell was left out of Playing XI for the second ODI against India in Cuttack. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first match of the series. Bethell may be ruled out for the upcoming Champions Trophy as well.

Tom Banton has been called up to replace the all-rounder for the dead rubber on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

The extent of Bethell’injury will be looked into. But with the Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, England’s think tank must look into a suitable replacement. England’s campaign for the ICC event will begin on February 22 against Australia at Lahore.

Here are four potential replacements England may consider for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians’ latest recruit Will Jacks can be a like-for-like replacement for Bethell. Like the 21-year-old, Jacks is also an explosive batting all-rounder. He can bat well in the top order or adjust his position in the middle order. He can also be useful with a few overs of spin. In 15 ODIs so far, Jacks has made 468 runs with a top score of 94. He has also struck four fifties so far. The youngster will make for a perfect choice to replace Bethell.

Tom Banton

Tom Banton is called up for the third match against India. But, he could be one of the options to stick around for the Champions Trophy as well. The wicketkeeper batter last played an ODI in 2020. But, he comes on the back of a splendid season for MI Emirates in the ILT20 2024-25. He was the second-highest run-getter with 493 runs in 11 matches and was just 35 runs short of the first spot. He struck two centuries and three half-centuries to earn the spotlight.

Jonny Bairstow

Another wicketkeeper batter who can fit the bill is Jonny Bairstow. In his ODI career of 98 knocks, Bairstow has made 3,868 runs averaging 42.97. He has 11 tons and 17 fifties under his belt. He was last seen in the 50-over format during the World Cup 2023. He had an underwhelming run of form with 215 runs in nine games at an average of 23.88. His performances were slightly better in the recent ILT20. He returned with 232 runs from eight innings at an average of 38.66. He was the third-highest run-getter for his team, Joburg Super Kings.

Sam Curran

Another all-rounder in contention who can strengthen England’s middle order is Sam Curran. The 26-year-old has scored 597 runs in 35 games and also picked up 33 wickets in ODIs. He has scored two fifties and has a top score of 95 not out. With the ball, bowling left-arm medium-fast, Curran has one four-fifer and one five-fifer under his name. The southpaw had an exceptional season in ILT20 as well, scoring 387 runs at a stunning average of 55.28 in 13 matches for Desert Vipers. He was not the best with the ball but he managed seven dismissals while maintaining an economy rate of 8.44.

