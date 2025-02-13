3 Takeaways for India From the ODI Series Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

India made a few tactical calls throughout the series, and some worked brilliantly for the team.

India completed a 3-0 whitewash over England in the ODI series in the final rubber before the Champions Trophy 2025. They were clinical in most departments, and England never really arrived at any point in the series.

They went overboard with a few things but probably wanted to check everything before the ICC event.

We look at three key takeaways for India from this ODI series.

Virat Kohli’s technique vs spin – an issue

Virat Kohli played two games in the series and was similarly dismissed by Adil Rashid in both matches. He lunges forward while playing the ball, allowing the bowler to reduce his speed and draw an outside edge.

The tracks in Dubai might be slightly slow and assist spinners, and Kohli’s technique can be an issue if he doesn’t change. He should stop pressing too forward and wait for the ball to do its thing before playing, meaning he should play the ball more off the backfoot unless it’s too full.

Axar Patel as a long-term No.5

Axar Patel batted at No.5 in the first and second ODIs and performed reasonably well in those two games. He scored 52 and 41*, proving his promotion correct.

However, India reverted to KL Rahul at No.5 in the final game, and he also did well to score a quickfire 40, which shows the team has two quality options for this slot. However, they might use Axar more at No.5 to break a chain of RHBs, which will extend if Rahul bats at 5.

Harshit Rana as the second seamer in the XI

India made a bold call by preferring Harshit Rana as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement over Mohammed Siraj. They backed their selection by giving him all three games, the third after Bumrah’s confirmation.

While he conceded too many at times, Harshit was among the wickets, dismissing 6 batters at 24.33 runs apiece. They dropped Mohammed Shami to give Arshdeep Singh a game, which shows they will stick with Harshit in the Champions Trophy 2025, with one of Shami and Arshdeep as the second speedster.

