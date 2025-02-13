‘Absolutely Gobsmacked’ – After Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen Criticises England for Non-Training After the First ODI in Nagpur

England has stressed the importance of not focusing too much on results and working towards playing a certain brand of cricket.

Kevin Pietersen has slammed England for not attending any practice sessions after their defeat in the first ODI in Nagpur. England registered an embarrassing 3-0 series defeat against India right before the Champions Trophy 2025.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Pietersen wrote he was “gobsmacked” by learning about no training session for the English players. He also pointed out that only Joe Root had a hit in the nets after the loss in Nagpur and feels no sportsperson can get better without practising.

“I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten.”

Earlier, Ravi Shashtri had also criticised the English side for the lack of training on this tour. While commentating, he exclaimed England had just one practice session throughout the five-match T20I and three-match ODI series.

Jos Buttler defends his side over the accusations by Ravi Shastri

Jos Buttler downplayed Ravi Shastri’s comments and defended his team by saying they had a long tour and travel days. He said the management is trying to create a good environment, but players don’t lack effort.

“I’m not sure that’s quite true. I think we’ve had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days… there have been a couple of times we’ve not trained but we’ve certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try to create a really good environment but don’t mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve.”

England has stressed the importance of not focusing too much on results and working towards playing a certain brand of cricket. However, they must understand the consequences of not achieving anything as a unit.

Just for the name of an attacking brand or anything, they can’t let games and series slip one after another and later defend it. Their next assignment is the Champions Trophy 2025, and England must turn the tables and put on a show to actually prove their brand correct.

