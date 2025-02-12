News
Last updated: February 12, 2025

[WATCH] Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam celebrate aggressively; Give An Instigating Send-Off to Temba Bavuma

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The on-field drama between Pakistan and South Africa led the umpires to intervene.

Temba Bavuma was off to a great start with Matthew Breetzke. They added 119 runs for the second-wicket partnership during the third match of the Tri-Series in Pakistan. The Protea skipper was looking confident for a century. But he was dismissed at 82 runs after a disappointing run-out. Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam’s aggressive send-off halted Bavuma’s walk-back.

Watch Temba Bavuma’s run-out video here: 

ALSO READ:

Temba Bavuma’s Run-Out Chaos On The Field

During the 29th over off Mohammad Hasnain, Bavuma pushed the ball towards backward point for a quick single. The 34-year-old batter was halfway down the pitch while Breetzke had already called off the run. Saud Shakeel’s direct hit dislodged the bails leaving Bavuma disappointed.

While Bavuma was walking back, fielders Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam surrounded the batter. Salman Agha also joined their wild celebration. Bavuma was seen stranded in the middle before heading to the dressing room.

During the match, bowler Shaheed Afridi’s run-in with Breetzke also raised eyebrows. The drama between the two sides led the umpires to intervene and have a lengthy chat with Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

The winner of this match will meet New Zealand on February 14 for the series decider. All teams will then compete for the Champions Trophy 2025 commencing on February 19.

kamran ghulam
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel
South Africa
Temba Bavuma

