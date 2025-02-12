Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi got embroiled in a heated altercation opposite Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and South Africa youngster Matthew Breetzke during the ongoing tri-nation series, comprising the two nations and New Zealand.

Breeztke, who was bought by LSG during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, made a gesture with his bat after defending a delivery from Shaheen.

This left the pacer fuming and led the duo to engage in a verbal spat.

The tension between the pair did not stop there as they once again had a mid-pitch collision, leading to another face-off between Shaheen and Breetzke.

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.

Watch the video of the incident below.

It's getting all heated out there! 🥵



Shaheen Afridi did not take kindly to Matthew Breetzke's reaction, leading to an altercation in the middle! 🔥#TriNationSeriesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/J2SutoEZQs — FanCode (@FanCode) February 12, 2025

Matthew Breetzke impresses with the bat again

Breetzke, who recently entered the record books by registering the highest individual score (150) for an ODI debutant, continued his impressive form against Pakistan as well.

The 26-year-old narrowly missed out on another century, departing on 83. Apart from Bretzkee, two other South African players missed their respective tons with Bavuma (82), and Heinrich Klaasen (87), both departing in their 80’s. Kyle Verreynne’s 32-ball 44 ensured a quick-fire finish for the Proteas as they posted a mammoth total of 352 on the board in the virtual quarter-final.

Shaheen was the standout performer among Pakistan’s bowlers, claiming two wickets. However, his spell proved costly as he gave away 66 runs in his 10 overs. Naseem Shah and Khushdil Shah also contributed, picking up one wicket each.

The team that wins tonight’s contest will go on to face New Zealand in the final on Friday (February 14).

