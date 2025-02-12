News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke
watch
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi got embroiled in a heated altercation opposite Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and South Africa youngster Matthew Breetzke during the ongoing tri-nation series, comprising the two nations and New Zealand.

Breeztke, who was bought by LSG during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, made a gesture with his bat after defending a delivery from Shaheen.

This left the pacer fuming and led the duo to engage in a verbal spat.

The tension between the pair did not stop there as they once again had a mid-pitch collision, leading to another face-off between Shaheen and Breetzke.

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Matthew Breetzke impresses with the bat again

Breetzke, who recently entered the record books by registering the highest individual score (150) for an ODI debutant, continued his impressive form against Pakistan as well.

The 26-year-old narrowly missed out on another century, departing on 83. Apart from Bretzkee, two other South African players missed their respective tons with Bavuma (82), and Heinrich Klaasen (87), both departing in their 80’s. Kyle Verreynne’s 32-ball 44 ensured a quick-fire finish for the Proteas as they posted a mammoth total of 352 on the board in the virtual quarter-final.

Shaheen was the standout performer among Pakistan’s bowlers, claiming two wickets. However, his spell proved costly as he gave away 66 runs in his 10 overs. Naseem Shah and Khushdil Shah also contributed, picking up one wicket each.

The team that wins tonight’s contest will go on to face New Zealand in the final on Friday (February 14).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Lucknow Super Giants
Matthew Breetzke
Shaheen Afridi

Related posts

Rohit Sharma

England Pacer Exacts Revenge, Dismisses ‘Nightmare’ Rohit Sharma Cheaply in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI [WATCH]

He had earlier acknowledged in his book that Rohit Sharma gives him 'nightmares'.
6:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] Salman Agha Takes A One-Handed Stunner to Stop This Batter From Scoring His Second Ton

The batter was about to hit score his second ODI century.
6:31 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli Falls to Adil Rashid Again in Similar Fashion in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli Falls to Adil Rashid Again in Similar Fashion in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI [WATCH]

In the last match, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion off Adil Rashid’s delivery.
6:03 pm
Sagar Paul
Gulbadin Naib Unhappy As Sam Curran Mocks His Iconic Celebration in ILT20 2025 Final

Gulbadin Naib Unhappy As Sam Curran Mocks His Iconic Celebration in ILT20 2025 Final [WATCH]

The incident happened during the first innings.
February 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
Azam Khan made a massive blunder behind the sticks, and Rovman Powell plays a match-winning knock in ILT20 final.

KKR Batter Recalled in ILT20 Final After Erroneous Stumping From Azam Khan, Goes On To Play Title-Winning Knock [WATCH]

It was related to a stumping that initially looked clean but had a major twist, eventually impacting the game's outcome.
February 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The incident happened during India's chase.
February 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy