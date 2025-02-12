News
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Delhi Capitals Co-Owner GMR Group Acquires Stakes In This The Hundred Franchise

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Earlier, Todd Boehly, a Football club Chelsea owner acquired a 49% stake in Trent Rockets. 

The owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, GMR Group have acquired a stake in The Hundred team – Southern Brave. Owner by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, the GMR Group were already major shareholders of the host county Hampshire. 

With the last team selling their equities, the English Cricket Board (ECB) has completed the auctions. All owners have a period of eight weeks to complete the paperwork. 

ALSO READ:

The IPL teams now own half of The Hundred teams. The other purchases include Northern Superchargers by Sun Group, Manchester Originals by RPSG Group, and Oval Invincibles by Reliance. 

The rest of the four teams are bought by global owners. They include Birmingham Phoenix by Knighthead Capital, Welsh Fire by Sanjay Govil, London Spirit by Silicon Valley Consortium, and the most recent Trent Rockets by Cain International.

Delhi Capitals
Southern Brave
The Hundred

