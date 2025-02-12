Virat Kohli Falls to Adil Rashid Again in Similar Fashion in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI [WATCH]

In the last match, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion off Adil Rashid’s delivery.

Virat Kohli falls to Adil Rashid once again in a similar manner during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rashid’s Magic Delivery Sends Kohli Back

On the last ball of the 19th over of the first innings, Adil Rashid bowled a beautifully flighted delivery on the stumps. The ball pitched around middle and leg, forcing Virat to play. It had lovely drift and a slight turn away, leading to a gentle outside edge that went straight to Salt, who took a clean catch.

Virat didn’t even wait for the umpire’s decision before walking off. A side-on replay shows that his bat was well ahead of his pad, though it wasn’t a big stride forward. Maybe he could have controlled the shot better if he hadn’t pushed so far ahead of the pad.

Kohli Dismissed in Similar Fashion in Previous Match

In the last match, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion off Adil Rashid’s delivery. It was a floated full ball around off that initially drifted in. Kohli leaned forward to block, but the ball turned away nicely, and he seemed to get a faint edge. Philip Salt took the catch and immediately signaled for a review, which Buttler agreed to. UltraEdge confirmed a clear spike when the ball was next to the bat.

After dismissing Virat Kohli in the third ODI, Adil Rashid has now taken Kohli’s wicket five times in ODIs.

At the time of writing this report, India are 226/2 after 36.2 overs. Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 112, while Shreyas Iyer is batting on 52. Virat Kohli also contributed with a 52-run knock.

