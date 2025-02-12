News
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest To Achieve This Feat; Surpasses South African Legend’s Record

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He achieved this feat in just 50 matches.

Playing at his fortress, Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill has entered the history books by becoming the fastest batter in the world to cross 2500 ODI runs. He achieved this feat during his 50th match, surpassing South African legendary batter Hashim Amla’s record of 53 innings.

Ahead of the start of the third and final ODI against England, the 25-year-old needed just 25 runs to surpass Amla’s milestone.

Additionally, Gill is the first Indian to hit a century in his 50th ODI match. This is his seventh century so far in his ODI career. Further, he has joined the elite list of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag to score seven half-centuries before turning 26.

ALSO READ:

The Prince of Indian cricket is in red-hot form. Gill has struck consecutive fifties during the ongoing home series against England. In the first ODI, Gill hammered 87 runs and bagged the Player of the Match award. In the second game, Gill smashed another crucial 60 for India’s victory. His blazing form in the upcoming Champions Trophy will be monumental for India.

With 50 ODIs and counting, Gill has amassed more than 2500 runs. He has made vital runs at a strike rate of over 100. He is set to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hashim Amla
IND vs ENG
India
Shubman Gill
South Africa

