Why Are Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami Not Playing the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI
news
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Why Are Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami Not Playing the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Why Are Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami Not Playing the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

In the third ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India has made three changes to their playing XI from their previous match in Cuttack.

India Makes Three Changes for the 3rd ODI

Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy are left out for this match, as Shami and Jadeja have been rested, while Varun Chakravarthy, who made his ODI debut in the last match, has a sore calf, Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh come in place of them.

“We have made some changes – Jadeja and Shami have been rested, unfortunately Varun has a sore calf. So, Washi, Kuldeep and Arshdeep come into the side,” Rohit said.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, England has brought in Tom Banton in place of Jamie Overton. Banton impressed at ILT20 2025 but did not get selected initially. He joined the squad after Jacob Bethell suffered an injury.

“We have one change – Tom Banton comes in for Jamie Overton into the side,” Buttler said.

Playing XI of India and England for the third ODI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI
Indian Cricket Team
Mohammed Shami
Varun Chakravarthy

