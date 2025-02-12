[WATCH] Salman Agha Takes A One-Handed Stunner to Stop This Batter From Scoring His Second Ton

The batter was about to hit score his second ODI century.

Matthew Breetzke was leading South Africa from the front during the third match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI series. During the 39th over off Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha took a stunning one-handed catch to stop the Protea’s run-scoring assault at 83.

Watch the video here:

STUNNING WORK IN THE FIELD 👏@SalmanAliAgha1 pulls off a blinder to dismiss Breetzke#3Nations1Trophy | #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/dJkKNyornp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 12, 2025

ALSO READ:

Salman Agha’s catch shatters Breetzke’s dream of back-to-back hundreds

Skipper Temba Bavuma (82) and Matthew Breetzke struck half-centuries to boost South Africa’s score. The captain’s fireworks came to a halt due to an unfortunate mix-up between the two strikers. Bavuma struck 13 fours before departing.

Breetzke was firing at a strike rate of 98.81. Not long ago on his ODI debut in the same series, the 26-year-old broke many records with his flamboyant knock of 150. Just 17 runs short of a consecutive hundred, Breetzke was taken down by a screamer taken by Agha. The batter tried to hammer a cover drive but Agha’s excellent reflexes led to an airborne catch.

Agha previously took Tony de Zorzi’s catch as well to reduce South Africa to 51-1.

The winner of this match will play the series decider against New Zealand at the same venue on February 14. All teams will then head for the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.