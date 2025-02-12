News
Last updated: February 12, 2025

[WATCH] Salman Agha Takes A One-Handed Stunner to Stop This Batter From Scoring His Second Ton

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The batter was about to hit score his second ODI century.

Matthew Breetzke was leading South Africa from the front during the third match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI series. During the 39th over off Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha took a stunning one-handed catch to stop the Protea’s run-scoring assault at 83.

Watch the video here: 

ALSO READ:

Salman Agha’s catch shatters Breetzke’s dream of back-to-back hundreds

Skipper Temba Bavuma (82) and Matthew Breetzke struck half-centuries to boost South Africa’s score. The captain’s fireworks came to a halt due to an unfortunate mix-up between the two strikers. Bavuma struck 13 fours before departing.

Breetzke was firing at a strike rate of 98.81. Not long ago on his ODI debut in the same series, the 26-year-old broke many records with his flamboyant knock of 150. Just 17 runs short of a consecutive hundred, Breetzke was taken down by a screamer taken by Agha. The batter tried to hammer a cover drive but Agha’s excellent reflexes led to an airborne catch.

Agha previously took Tony de Zorzi’s catch as well to reduce South Africa to 51-1.

The winner of this match will play the series decider against New Zealand at the same venue on February 14. All teams will then head for the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

Matthew Breetzke
Pakistan
Salman Agha
South Africa

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.
7:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma

England Pacer Exacts Revenge, Dismisses ‘Nightmare’ Rohit Sharma Cheaply in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI [WATCH]

He had earlier acknowledged in his book that Rohit Sharma gives him 'nightmares'.
6:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Falls to Adil Rashid Again in Similar Fashion in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli Falls to Adil Rashid Again in Similar Fashion in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI [WATCH]

In the last match, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion off Adil Rashid’s delivery.
6:03 pm
Sagar Paul
Gulbadin Naib Unhappy As Sam Curran Mocks His Iconic Celebration in ILT20 2025 Final

Gulbadin Naib Unhappy As Sam Curran Mocks His Iconic Celebration in ILT20 2025 Final [WATCH]

The incident happened during the first innings.
February 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
Azam Khan made a massive blunder behind the sticks, and Rovman Powell plays a match-winning knock in ILT20 final.

KKR Batter Recalled in ILT20 Final After Erroneous Stumping From Azam Khan, Goes On To Play Title-Winning Knock [WATCH]

It was related to a stumping that initially looked clean but had a major twist, eventually impacting the game's outcome.
February 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The incident happened during India's chase.
February 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
