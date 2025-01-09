Australia Set To Lose Frontline Seamer for Champions Trophy 2025

It is still uncertain how serious an injury is and whether he would be fit for Australia's first Champions Trophy game in Pakistan against England on February 22.

Australian skipper and frontline pacer Pat Cummins’ participation in the Champions Trophy is uncertain as he is set to undergo scans for a sore ankle.

Already missing the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday that he is also dealing with ankle pain.

Chief selector George Bailey said they are waiting for the scan results to know more about the situation. He mentioned that some recovery work still needs to be done. They will have more clarity once they get the scan updates.

“We’ll have to wait and see when that scan comes back and see how it’s tracking,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“There’s a little bit of work to do. We’ll probably get a bit more information around where that’s at,” he added.

His absence would be a big blow for Australia, since he is the skipper, and the team has been preparing for the Champions Trophy since winning the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Josh Hazlewood’s Recovery Progressing Well

Josh Hazlewood is also out of the Sri Lanka tour due to his calf injury. He has been rested so that he will be fully prepared for the 50-over Champions Trophy.

Australia has picked Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Sean Abbott as its pacers for the Test series.

George Bailey mentioned that Josh Hazlewood is putting in a lot of effort to recover from his calf injury. He added that the updates on Hazlewood’s recovery have been positive so far, indicating good progress.

“Josh is working really hard and all the news of how he’s responding to his recovery from the calf injury is coming along really well,” Bailey said.

“It’s just probably a little bit tight, given the amount of time that he would have missed and also with how we may structure up and the loads those quicks may be put under,” he added.

