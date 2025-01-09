News
After Sam Konstas, Australia Punt on Another Young Prodigy for Sri Lanka Test Tour
News
January 9, 2025 - 10:25 am

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His selection shows Australia’s focus on developing spin-bowling all-rounders for subcontinent tours.

Australia have announced their squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, starting on January 29 in Galle.

Seven players included who are either specialist spinners or part-time options to deal with the spin-friendly conditions expected in Sri Lanka.

Also Read: India Fast Bowler Sidelined for One Month Due to Injury

Cooper Connolly Earns Maiden Test Call-Up

One of the big highlights is the inclusion of 21-year-old Cooper Connolly, an all-rounder who bowls left-arm spin.

Connolly, currently the top run-scorer in the BBL with 272 runs in seven matches, has been picked for his first Test series. His selection shows Australia’s focus on developing spin-bowling all-rounders for subcontinent tours.

The spin attack is led by Nathan Lyon, along with Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who have experience in subcontinent conditions. Part-timers like Travis Head, Nathan McSweeney, and Beau Webster add more options. Murphy last played in the Ashes, while Kuhnemann featured in the India tour earlier.

Steve Smith will be the skipper of the team. Pat Cummins is staying back in Australia for the birth of his second child. Travis Head, who was named vice-captain for the series, is expected to add flexibility to the batting. He has also been handy on spinning surfaces. Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, and Marnus Labuschagne are also selected.

The squad also has some of the younger players. Sam Konstas (19), Connolly (21), and Nathan McSweeney (25), as selectors look to prepare for the future. McSweeney returns to the team after being dropped earlier this summer. He is considered one of the best players of spin in domestic cricket. Alex Carey will be the primary wicketkeeper, with Josh Inglis serving as the backup.

Mitchell Marsh, the experienced player, is not included, as Marsh will focus on white-ball cricket ahead of the Champions Trophy. Josh Hazlewood also misses out due to a calf injury. This leaves the pace attack to Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Sean Abbott, with Webster offering backup as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Australia rely on their spinners, like they did on their last tour to Sri Lanka in 2022. In that tour spinners picked up 23 of the 30 wickets. So, both the Tests will take place in Galle, and again, the spinners can be expected to play a decisive role.

Australia’s Squad for Test series against Sri Lanka

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Cricket
Cooper Connolly
SL vs AUS
World Test Championship
WTC

