India Fast Bowler Sidelined for One Month Due to Injury

The pacer is doubtful to be available for the five T20Is against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata, his hometown.

Indian pacer Akash Deep is unlikely to be considered for the white-ball series against England.

According to Cricbuzz, Akash, who suffered from back pain and missed the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, will miss at least a month of action. Upon returning to India, he will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Although he has yet to make his white-ball debut, his recent performances have raised his profile, and he could have been considered for selection, especially with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also expected to miss the T20 series.

Both pacers bowled over 150 overs each during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and need rest to prepare for future matches, particularly the Champions Trophy.

The situation with Bumrah is still uncertain, as the selectors are waiting for a report from the NCA. Bumrah missed bowling in the second innings at Sydney due to back spasms and will have to get clearance from the NCA before returning.

The selectors are hoping he would be fit for the Champions Trophy, which will take place from February 19 to March 9.

The selection committee is expected to meet around the BCCI AGM on January 12 to finalize the teams for the England white-ball series and a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. England will play five T20Is and three ODIs against India from January 22 to February 12.

Shami Set for a Possible Comeback to Team India

Mohammed Shami is likely to make his comeback to the Indian team for the series against England and possibly for the Champions Trophy. Shami has just started playing white-ball cricket after being out of action since the World Cup final in November 2023. He looks fit for selection.

Shami had minor knee swelling after surgery on his right heel. However, he has been under close observation by the NCA medical team and has already played a few games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal.

The selectors will closely monitor his performances during the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts. They are confident that he would get selected into the Indian team. The good news is that he doesn’t face any issue while bowling, and as soon as the NCA gives its go-ahead, he can join the team.

