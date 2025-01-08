Meet Jordan Hermann, the 22-Year-Old Sunrisers Talent Who Looks Set to Top the SA20 2025 Run Charts

He has already evolved into a household name in South Africa.

A dynamic young product of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) SA20 franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), Jordan Hermann is touted as one of the most exciting prospects coming up in South African cricket.

The 22-year-old batting star has been a part of SEC since the inaugural edition of the SA20 and has already evolved into a household name in South Africa, courtesy of his stellar displays in domestic as well as franchise cricket.

Given his promising credentials, it is expected that he will be one of the names leading the batting charts in the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Stellar recent form

One reason why the left-handed opener will garner significant attention is because he has looked in sublime form in the ongoing domestic season. He has been in superb touch in red-ball cricket in Cricket SA’s first-class competition.

Hermann has single-handedly held his domestic side Warriors’ batting unit together and is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 507 runs in ten innings at a stellar average of 50.70.

The left-hander has a highest score of 152 and three further half-centuries, although two of those innings were narrow century misses, getting dismissed on scores of 98 and 99.

Promising SA20 performances

Hermann, who struck a maiden T20 century for the Sunrisers during SA20 Season 2 enjoyed a successful campaign last time around. He finished in the top 10 batters’ list in the previous edition with 295 runs in 11 games coming at 32.77.

In his maiden season too, he had a decent outing, scoring 184 runs in 8 games at an average of 23.

Stamp of validation given by AB de Villiers

One of the finest cricketers to ever don the Proteas jersey, the legendary AB de Villiers has himself given the stamp of validation on Herman. An AB fanboy himself, Herman got the biggest plaudits of his life when the South African veteran stated that he was “really impressed” with the youngster after watching him in Season 1 of the SA20.

The talented and stylish left-hander has also made rapid progress up the ladder. Jordan excelled at the school level, earning selections for the Titans Cubs and the South African U19 side for the CSA 3-Day program.

I told you guys about this Jordan Hermann guy last year. Got to meet him in Port Elizabeth at the opening game of the @SA20_League tournament the other night and had a good chat. Not only impressed with his talent, but also the character of the man! Very bright future… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2024

He made his professional debut for the Titans in October 2021, impressing with 50* and 62 in his first game. In his debut season, he played five matches, amassing 318 runs at an average of 63.60, including a century (112) against the Dolphins in Centurion. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Jordan joined the Warriors and has been with them till now.

Hermann will only hope to continue performing well to repay the faith that the greats of the game have put in him.

