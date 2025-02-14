How Will Australia Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

Australia are far from the best unit in Champions Trophy 2025 due to many injuries and unavailabilities.

Australia – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Steve Smith

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Previous edition: League Stage

The reigning world champions, Australia, are among the teams to watch out for in the Champions Trophy 2025. They always step up in ICC tournaments, as their track record suggests.

However, the last edition of the Champions Trophy didn’t go well for them, exacerbated by rain. Two of their three games were washed out, and Australia lost to England in the final fixture to end the tournament without victory.

However, they have come a long way since then and have some quality players in their squad this time. Despite injuries and unavailabilities, Australia are still a force in this format.

Complete Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia Schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Australia vs England in Lahore, February 22

Australia vs South Africa in Rawalpindi, February 25

Afghanistan vs Australia in Lahore, February 28

Strongest Australia Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Travis Head

Matthew Short

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith (c)

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Aaron Hardie

Sean Abbott

Nathan Ellis

Spencer Johnson

Adam Zampa

Strengths

Australia have a dynamite opening pair in Travis Head and Matthew Short. They can exploit the powerplay overs and provide brisk starts to their team.

They have quality spin players in the middle - Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell - while others are capable against pace.

Australia have depth in their batting unit, with Sean Abbott at No.8. Even Nathan Ellis at No.9 can bat.

Australia have one of the finest white-ball wrist spinners in the world - Adam Zampa. He can provide regular breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Nathan Ellis’ presence will ensure quality in death overs, for he has a range of variations and knows how to build his set.

They have plenty of bowling options in the strongest XI.

Weaknesses

Most Australian batters haven’t been in great form since last year. Players like Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell have struggled for consistency.

Australia have only one LHB in the order, making their batting unit one-dimensional.

Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis’ absence have made the batting unit slightly less inexperienced. While Australia have like-for-like replacements, they don’t offer the same quality.

The pace attack looks inexperienced due to the absence of the Big 3. Given flat decks in Pakistan, Aussie bowlers can consistently concede above-par totals in the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 Season Verdict for Australia

Australia are far from the best unit due to many injuries and unavailabilities. Still, the Aussies are always a threat in ICC events.

They might have injury issues, especially in the bowling department, but Australia’s batting is still good enough. The batting must do the heavy lifting for them.

They are in a tough group but should still advance to the semifinal. However, Australia might not proceed beyond the semifinal in the Champions Trophy 2025.

