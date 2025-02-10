News
In this segment, we analyse India and their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, including their strongest playing XI.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Strongest India Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India have a strong team and will be favourites, as they always are in every competition.

In this segment, we analyse India and their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, including their strongest playing XI.

India – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Previous edition: Runners-up

India finally ended their ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 but still haven’t had an ODI ICC Trophy for over a decade. They have come close numerous times but fell short in crunch matches.

Coincidentally, India’s last ODI ICC Trophy was the Champions Trophy, which they won in 2013 under MS Dhoni. In the previous edition, the Men in Blue came close but lost against Pakistan in the final.

They were clearly the best team in the competition, but one bad day ended their hopes. After the World Cup 2023 heartbreak, the 2024 T20 World Cup came as a slight solace, but India would still want to extend their run in ICC events.

Complete India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

Also Read:

Strongest India Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Jasprit Bumrah

Strengths

  • India have one of the strongest batting lineups in the competition with ample ODI experience. They have players for every slot in the strongest XI.
  • India have depth in the batting unit, with Ravindra Jadeja at No.8.
  • Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best defensive spinners, and Kuldeep Yadav is among the biggest wicket-takers in world cricket. Meanwhile, Axar Patel also provides decent control, which completes the spin attack.
  • Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world. He will strengthen the pace department significantly.

Weaknesses

  • India’s batting unit can become one-dimensional if they don’t promote Axar Patel at No.5 in the tournament. If they keep Axar at No.5, KL Rahul’s batting position will again change, which can lead to his failures since he was completely settled at No.5.
  • Axar at No.5 can backfire if teams use hard lengths into the body against him and Shreyas Iyer at No.4. Axar also doesn’t know how to construct the innings as skillfully as Rahul.
  • The pace attack will take a serious hit if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t recover in time. India have not selected Mohammed Siraj for the tournament for now, but the quality won’t be the same even if he or Harshit Rana replaces Bumrah.
  • Mohammed Shami hasn’t looked at his best since his return to international cricket. If Bumrah remains absent, he must do the heavy lifting, but his recent form doesn’t inspire enough confidence.

Champions Trophy 2025 Season Verdict for India

Undoubtedly, India will at least qualify for the semifinals, even if Jasprit Bumrah remains absent. The main game starts when the four best teams qualify for the semifinal because that’s where India have faltered before.

Bumrah’s presence will matter much in such matches, and it’s impossible to replace him. India have also experimented a lot, which shouldn’t happen in the main tournament.

Still, India have a strong team and will be favourites, as they always are in every competition. They should win the trophy and continue their winning run in the ICC event.

