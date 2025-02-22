News
Ben Duckett
news
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Which IPL 2025 Team Has The Best Chance to Sign Up Ben Duckett as an Injury Replacement?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The English opener is currently enjoying sublime form.

Ben Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett created history by becoming the first and the only batter ever to hit a 150-plus knock in the history of the Champions Trophy after registering 165(143) in the ongoing clash against Australia.

In the white-ball series against India as well, Duckett looked in stellar touch, finishing as the top England run-scorer in ODIs and the second-highest in the T20I leg.

Given Duckett’s credentials, it was a real surprise when he went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction last year. One can only presume it was because of his high base price of INR 2 crores.

However, Duckett’s current sublime form will definitely make the franchises think about roping him in for IPL 2025 as a replacement injury. One team which might have the edge and will be eager to get Duckett in is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Why RCB has the best chance to sign Ben Duckett?

One of the primary reasons why RCB can look at Ben Duckett is because there are strong rumours that Jacob Bethell might get ruled out of IPL 2025. He is already missing the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a left hamstring injury, which put his availability for IPL 2025 in doubt as well.

Duckett’s replacement is also in compliance with the rules which require a replacement player to have a base price equal to or lower than the selling price of the player getting replaced. In this case, Duckett’s base price was INR 2 crores while Bethell was sold for INR 2.6 crores.

Furthermore, Duckett will join forces with his English teammate and fellow opening partner, Phil Salt. The two players share excellent chemistry, having opened together for England in both ODIs and T20Is.

In such a scenario, Virat Kohli, with his vast experience, could consider moving down the order at No.3. This adjustment would allow the Duckett-Salt partnership to thrive and build a strong foundation for the team.

