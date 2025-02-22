He has made 3,216 runs in the IPL at a 37.8 average and 135.69 strike rate, with four centuries.

Shubman Gill recently led India to victory in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener with a sublime century, adding to his stature in world cricket. He has also been a prolific run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since moving to Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, Gill has unlocked his extraordinary class. He became an integral part of their line-up before being named as the skipper in 2024.

The opening batter had a glorious IPL 2023 season too, where he piled on 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. He has scored 3216 runs in the league at a 37.8 average and 135.69 strike rate, with four centuries. Ahead of the IPL 2025, we take a look at four of his best knocks in the tournament’s history.

129 off 60 vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2023)

Shubman Gill was at his best against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. He treated the Ahmedabad crowd to a stunning display of shot-making while striking at 215. His 129 off 60 knock included seven fours and 10 sixes. It remains the second-highest individual score by an Indian in the league.

Parthiv Patel said We Know Jos Butler can bat at no 3 is this is an Indication that Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan might open for GT in 2025?

Gill’s spectacular innings powered Titans to 233 in their 20 overs as they advanced to the second IPL final in a row.

104* off 52 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2023)

In the final group fixture of the IPL 2023, India’s two batting stars Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill lit up the Bengaluru arena. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batted first and posted 197 on the back of Kohli’s century. His successor responded with a century of his own.

Chasing the target, Gill hammered an unbeaten 104 off 52 deliveries at a strike rate of 200. His knock consisted of five fours and eight maximums. Gujarat Titans won the match by six wickets and knocked RCB out of the playoffs race.

104 off 55 vs Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2024)

Gujarat Titans’ clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024 saw the third-highest partnership in the history of IPL. Gill and Sai Sudharsan put on 210 runs for the opening wicket in 17.2 overs.

Gill went on to smash a century. His 104-run knock of 55 balls included nine fours and six maximums. The Titans posted 231 in their full quota of overs and won the match by 35 runs. The Indian star bagged the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting show.

84 off 46 vs Delhi Capitals (IPL 2022)

This match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 edition showed early signs of the beast Gill could be in the T20 format. On a Pune pitch, where most of the batters struggled to score at a good rate, Gill batted with great ease. He made 84 off 46 to propel Titan’s score to 171 in their 20 overs.

Shubman smashed six fours and four maximums in this knock and struck at a rate of 182. The Titans won the match by 14 runs as DC managed 157 in the second innings.

