News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shubman Gill
news
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Shubman Gill Claims No.1 Rank: Who Are The Top 5 India Batters in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

With Shubman Gill taking top spot in ICC ODI rankings, we take a look at the top five Indian batters in the same.

Shubman Gill

India batter Shubman Gill overtook Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the No 1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings. Gil currently has 796 rating points, which is 23 more points than second-placed Babar Azam (773 points). Shubman Gill was impressive in the recent India-England ODI series, where he slammed two fifties and a century. He finished as the top run-getter in that series with 259 runs from three matches.

With the 25-year-old regaining the No 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, we take a look at top five India batters in the rankings:

Top 5 India Batters in the ICC ODI Rankings

Shubman Gill (1st; 796 points)

Shubman Gill is coming on the back of an excellent ODI series against England at home. The Punjab batter played a knock of 87 in the first ODI in Nagpur before scoring 60 in the second ODI in Cuttack. Gill then went even better in the third ODI as he slammed a 95-ball century in Ahmedabad, scoring 112 runs in total.

Rohit Sharma (3rd; 761 points)

Skipper Rohit Sharma is the next best Indian batter in the ICC ODI rankings and is stays in third place. Rohit scored a century (119 runs) in the second ODI against England while being dismissed for single figure scores in the other two ODIs.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli (6th; 727 points)

Former India captain Virat Kohli is three spots below Rohit in sixth place. The Delhi batter has been on a search to find his impressive form for a while now. The 36-year-old played just the two ODIs against England and scored a half-century in the third ODI in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer (9th; 679 points)

Shreyas Iyer made a case for his inclusion in the India playing XI with two fifties against England, while scoring 44 in the other game. As a result, he has risen up one place to ninth place in the ICC ODI rankings.

KL Rahul (16; 622 points)

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is the lowest-ranked Indian batter among the country’s top five. He remains in 16th place in the updated rankings. Rahul will be looking for a turnaround in the Champions Trophy after totalling just 52 runs in three ODIs against England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
ICC ODI rankings
India
KL Rahul
Rohit Sharma
Shreyas Iyer
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Bangladesh Captain Gives Cold Shoulder When Asked About Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Bangladesh Captain Gives Cold Shoulder When Asked About Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

The incident happened in the pre-match press conference.
6:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Bowling Recruit for IPL 2025 Noor Ahmad

CSK Bowling Recruit for IPL 2025 Flaunts Batting Skills in Compelling Net Session Footage [WATCH]

CSK splashed INR 10 crores for him at the IPL 2025 auction.
5:18 pm
Samarnath Soory
Devon Conway Scared By Air Show During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener [WATCH]

Devon Conway Scared By Air Show During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener [WATCH]

The Champions Trophy 2025 kickstarted today with defending champions and hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.
4:32 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Fakhar Zaman

Injury Concern for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman Walks Off The Field Off the Second Ball of Champions Trophy 2025

Fakhar Zaman landed awkwardly during the earlier stages of the Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand.
3:58 pm
Vishnu PN
india flag karachi champions trophy 2025 pak vs nz

India Flag Spotted in Karachi Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025: Did Pakistan Reverse Decision After Controversy?

3:04 pm
CX Staff Writer
Rachin Ravindra is absent from the playing XI for this Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Karachi.

Why Is Rachin Ravindra Not Playing for New Zealand in the Opening Match of Champions Trophy 2025 Against Pakistan?

Rachin was hit on his head while playing against Pakistan in the tri-series earlier in the month and was ruled out of the tournament.
3:01 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy