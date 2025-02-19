Shubman Gill Claims No.1 Rank: Who Are The Top 5 India Batters in the ICC ODI Rankings?

With Shubman Gill taking top spot in ICC ODI rankings, we take a look at the top five Indian batters in the same.

India batter Shubman Gill overtook Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the No 1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings. Gil currently has 796 rating points, which is 23 more points than second-placed Babar Azam (773 points). Shubman Gill was impressive in the recent India-England ODI series, where he slammed two fifties and a century. He finished as the top run-getter in that series with 259 runs from three matches.

With the 25-year-old regaining the No 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, we take a look at top five India batters in the rankings:

Top 5 India Batters in the ICC ODI Rankings

Shubman Gill (1st; 796 points)

Shubman Gill is coming on the back of an excellent ODI series against England at home. The Punjab batter played a knock of 87 in the first ODI in Nagpur before scoring 60 in the second ODI in Cuttack. Gill then went even better in the third ODI as he slammed a 95-ball century in Ahmedabad, scoring 112 runs in total.

Rohit Sharma (3rd; 761 points)

Skipper Rohit Sharma is the next best Indian batter in the ICC ODI rankings and is stays in third place. Rohit scored a century (119 runs) in the second ODI against England while being dismissed for single figure scores in the other two ODIs.

Virat Kohli (6th; 727 points)

Former India captain Virat Kohli is three spots below Rohit in sixth place. The Delhi batter has been on a search to find his impressive form for a while now. The 36-year-old played just the two ODIs against England and scored a half-century in the third ODI in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer (9th; 679 points)

Shreyas Iyer made a case for his inclusion in the India playing XI with two fifties against England, while scoring 44 in the other game. As a result, he has risen up one place to ninth place in the ICC ODI rankings.

KL Rahul (16; 622 points)

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is the lowest-ranked Indian batter among the country’s top five. He remains in 16th place in the updated rankings. Rahul will be looking for a turnaround in the Champions Trophy after totalling just 52 runs in three ODIs against England.

