Top 5 records India’s Virat Kohli will look to break in Champions Trophy 2025

Here are the records that Virat Kohli could break in Champions Trophy 2025.

Veteran Team India batter Virat Kohli will look to rediscover his best in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli endured an underwhelming Test series in Australia, scoring 190 runs from five Test. He followed that up with a half-century in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad recently.

The former India captain will hope to maintain that form and even possibly convert them into centuries in the Champions Trophy. Having said that, Virat Kohli will get the opportunity to break several records in the eight-team tournament. We take a look at five of those:

Fastest batter to 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli is just 37 runs away from scoring 14,000 runs in ODIs. The Delhi batter has aggregated 13,963 runs in 297 matches. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have scored 14,000 runs or more in ODIs. While Tendulkar surpassed the milestone in his 350th innings, his Sri Lankan counterpart took 359 innings to achieve 14,000 runs in ODIs.

Third highest run-getter in internationals

The 36-year-old can also become the third highest run-getter in international cricket. Kohli has scored 27,381 runs in 545 matches for India across formats and is currently fourth in the list of batters with most runs in internationals. Kohli is 103 runs away from third-placed Rocky Ponting, who finished his international career with 27,483 runs from 560 matches.

Top run-getter in Champions Trophy

This would seem like a distant record for Virat Kohli to make. However, if he is in the right rhythm in the Champions Trophy, there’s no doubt as to why the right-handed batter cannot achieve this. Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is currently the top all-time run-scorer in Champions Trophy with 791 runs from 17 matches. Kohli is in 11th place with 529 runs from 13 matches.

Most half-centuries in Champions Trophy

Former India captain Rahul Dravid leads the list for most fifties in Champions Trophy, with six half-centuries in 19 matches. The former captain has thus far scored five fifties in 13 matches in this tournament. Two more fifties will see Kohli break Dravid’s record.

Player to have won most ICC trophies

With three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007) and two Champions Trophy titles (2006 and 2009), Ricky Ponting holds the record for most ICC trophies with a total of five titles. However, that could change if India win the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli has won the Under-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013) and the T20 World Cup (2024). Like the former Australia captain, Kohli will get the opportunity to win his second Champions Trophy title.

