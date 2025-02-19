News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Top 5 records India’s Virat Kohli will look to break in Champions Trophy 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Here are the records that Virat Kohli could break in Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli

Veteran Team India batter Virat Kohli will look to rediscover his best in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli endured an underwhelming Test series in Australia, scoring 190 runs from five Test. He followed that up with a half-century in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad recently.

The former India captain will hope to maintain that form and even possibly convert them into centuries in the Champions Trophy. Having said that, Virat Kohli will get the opportunity to break several records in the eight-team tournament. We take a look at five of those:

Fastest batter to 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli is just 37 runs away from scoring 14,000 runs in ODIs. The Delhi batter has aggregated 13,963 runs in 297 matches. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have scored 14,000 runs or more in ODIs. While Tendulkar surpassed the milestone in his 350th innings, his Sri Lankan counterpart took 359 innings to achieve 14,000 runs in ODIs.

Third highest run-getter in internationals

The 36-year-old can also become the third highest run-getter in international cricket. Kohli has scored 27,381 runs in 545 matches for India across formats and is currently fourth in the list of batters with most runs in internationals. Kohli is 103 runs away from third-placed Rocky Ponting, who finished his international career with 27,483 runs from 560 matches.

ALSO READ:

Top run-getter in Champions Trophy

This would seem like a distant record for Virat Kohli to make. However, if he is in the right rhythm in the Champions Trophy, there’s no doubt as to why the right-handed batter cannot achieve this. Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is currently the top all-time run-scorer in Champions Trophy with 791 runs from 17 matches. Kohli is in 11th place with 529 runs from 13 matches.

Most half-centuries in Champions Trophy

Former India captain Rahul Dravid leads the list for most fifties in Champions Trophy, with six half-centuries in 19 matches. The former captain has thus far scored five fifties in 13 matches in this tournament. Two more fifties will see Kohli break Dravid’s record.

Player to have won most ICC trophies

With three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007) and two Champions Trophy titles (2006 and 2009), Ricky Ponting holds the record for most ICC trophies with a total of five titles. However, that could change if India win the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli has won the Under-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013) and the T20 World Cup (2024). Like the former Australia captain, Kohli will get the opportunity to win his second Champions Trophy title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rachin Ravindra is absent from the playing XI for this Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Karachi.

Why Is Rachin Ravindra Not Playing for New Zealand in the Opening Match of Champions Trophy 2025 Against Pakistan?

Rachin was hit on his head while playing against Pakistan in the tri-series earlier in the month and was ruled out of the tournament.
3:01 pm
Darpan Jain
We look at three key playing XI decisions that could decide the fate of India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

3 Key Playing XI Decisions That Could Decide India’s Fate in Champions Trophy 2025

India must be prudent with selections and maximise their resources.
1:56 pm
Darpan Jain
varun chakravarthy champions trophy 2025

Former India Wicketkeeper Surprised By Presence Of Five Spinners In India’s Champions Trophy Squad

1:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Finalists

Champions Trophy 2025 Prediction: CricXtasy Writers Name Their 4 Semi-Finalists

8:30 am
CX Staff Writer
Rishabh Pant KL Rahul India Gautam Gambhir Champions Trophy 2025

Current Top India Wicketkeeper Unhappy With Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025: Report

He feels that he has lost his spot in the playing XI due to an external reason.
9:05 pm
Vishnu PN

From Shikhar Dhawan to Kevin Pietersen: Top Legends Predict Champions Trophy 2025 Winner; Check Which Team Comes Out on Top

Former cricketers make their predictions for Champions Trophy 2025 semi finalists.
8:01 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy