champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Ranking the Champions Trophy 2025 Squads: From Best to Worst by Key Factors

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The top-order batters play a crucial role in deciding how fluently the innings will progress.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will see the eight best teams in ODI cricket compete from February 19. Each side has its set of strengths and weaknesses. The key to winning games would be to maximise their forte while reducing as many mistakes as possible.

From the general look, few teams look slightly better than others. But it can be hard to predict for ICC tournaments. A few teams have most bases covered, while some lack many in various disciplines.

Let’s rank the Champions Trophy 2025 teams from best to worst using different key factors.

Opening batters

The top-order batters play a crucial role in deciding how fluently the innings will progress. Each team assigns tasks to top-order batters differently, but the primary goal is to lay a strong foundation. It is a crucial area and teams must cover it with their best pair.

Ranking:

  • India
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  • England
  • Pakistan
  • Australia
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh

Power Hitting

While ODI cricket requires traditional batting skills with a suitable tempo to build an innings, power-hitters are still necessary in playing XI. Several sides have stocked their squads with big hitters who can provide impetus at any stage. They play a formidable role during the death overs.

Ranking:

  • South Africa
  • India
  • England
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh

Skills with the new ball

Like the top-order batters, the new-ball bowlers also play a massive role in giving a good start. Like clockwork, each team strengthens this area as much as possible to get the best possible start. During the tournament, the new-ball bowlers will play a crucial role on the flat pitches to minimise the damage once the ball gets soft.

Ranking:

  • Afghanistan
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh
  • India
  • Australia
  • England

ALSO READ:

Spin Strength

The flat decks throughout this tournament would be difficult to manage for the spinners. Only the best of them will thrive, while others are bound to concede aplenty. The spinners dictate terms in the middle overs and things can go wrong dramatically if they lose control.

Ranking:

  • India
  • Afghanistan
  • South Africa
  • Australia
  • England
  • New Zealand
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan

All-round Strength

The all-rounders are equally important members of white-ball cricket, providing balance to the unit. Having a few quality all-rounders eases the workload on batters and bowlers while giving more flexibility to the team. However, this is also the toughest job in the shorter format of the game.

Ranking:

  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • Afghanistan
  • South Africa
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • England

Captaincy

A captain is only as good as their team. However, what truly matters is how proactive the leaders are and how calm they remain under pressure. Many teams from this contest have quality skippers with impressive records so far.

Ranking:

  • India
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • England
  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh

Note: All rankings are based on individual choices and are open to interpretation. The rankings are a mixed result of the deduction of statistics and general perception.

