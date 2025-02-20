Virat Kohli took two catches against Bangladesh to equal this record.

Legendary player, Virat Kohli continues to set new milestones in cricket almost every time he sets foot on the field. On Thursday, Kohli equalled the record of former captain Mohammad Azharuddin for the most catches (156) by an Indian player in ODIs. He achieved this feat during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh.

Top five Indians with most catches in ODIs

After Kohli and Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar is next on the list with 140 catches. Rahul Dravid (124 catches), Suresh Raina (102), and Sourav Ganguly (99) complete the top five standings for this.

Kohli first completed a catch at cover-point to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto off Harshit Rana’s ball in the second over. His next catch came in the 43rd over at long-on when Mohammed Shami saw off the dangerous Jaker Ali for 68 runs. Mohammed Shami impressed with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were all out for 228 after having opted to bat first. Bangladesh were restricted to 35/5 in the ninth over. However, Jaker Ali and centurion Towhid Hridoy forged a formidable 154-run stand for the sixth wicket to lead the Bangla Tigers’ spirited fightback.

ALSO READ:

Apart from Shami, fellow pacer Harshit Rana (3/31) and spinner Axar Patel (2/43) were among India’s wicket-takers. India began their run-chase on a confident note with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill forging 69 runs for the opening stand. Rohit was dismissed for 41 while Gill went on to score his 16th ODI half-century. Virat Kohli was dismissed by Rishad Hossain after making 22 runs off 38 balls. At the time of writing this report, India were 153/4 in 32.5 overs with Shubman Gill (62*) and KL Rahul (3*) unbeaten.

India’s next fixtures follow games against Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.